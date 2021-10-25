Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Introduces New Puppies After Ysabel Moves In:

Furry family members! Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) introduced the newest members of her brood to fans amid anticipation for season 16.

“Well, we did a thing!” read her Instagram post on Sunday, October 25, revealing the reaction she got from her kids after picking up their puppies. “Meet Caroline (black) and Gracie (brown). Axel is OVER THE MOON; Evie isn’t quite sure.”

Courtesy Maddie Brown/Instagram

Maddie, 25, and her husband, Caleb Brush’s son, Axel, was born in May 2017 and more than two years later, they welcomed a daughter, Evangalynn, in August 2019.

After bringing the pups back to their North Carolina home, Maddie quipped about how quickly they were both getting adapted to their new settings.

“Axel is wearing them out quicker than they are wearing him out,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, later revealing Caroline had a relaxed and low-key demeanor, while Gracie loved to get into adventures.

The Brush family has not only welcomed two new puppies, but also Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter Ysabel into their home.

“Added another Brown to our East Coast tribe! YSABEL IS MOVING IN!!” Maddie announced in August alongside a photo of them posing with her two kids on her front porch, later revealing the relocation was so Ysabel, 18, could attend a nearby college.

Maddie and Caleb previously showed off the sizable new home they purchased in July after sharing that they said “yes” to the address. “Well North Carolina, it looks like we are staying!” the TLC alum captioned photos outside of their beautiful abode with a spacious front yard. “Feeling so blessed and excited!”

Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram (2)

With season 16 set to premiere next month, fans are looking forward to seeing what unfolded in the Brown family during the coronavirus pandemic and what has come of their delayed plans to build on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona.

It appears that Christine, 49, decided to follow her own heart when it came to her future plans, considering the mom of six has moved into a duplex in Utah after sharing her hopes to do so during season 15. She is likely renting after selling her former property in Flagstaff, according to online records obtained by In Touch.

Maddie’s mom, Janelle Brown, was the first of the Brown wives to move onto the Coyote Pass property in June, but it seems she has relocated now that summer is over. “I’m heading into town for the winter in the next couple of days,” Janelle, 52, announced on October 20. “For this winter, it was the prudent choice. Soaking up all the last-minute joy.”

Perhaps we’ll get to see a cameo from Caroline and Gracie later on!

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.