Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown took their Flagstaff, Arizona, home off the market after his ex-wife Christine Brown sued the patriarch for child support and custody of their 14-year-old daughter, Truely Brown.

One month after In Touch exclusively reported that Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, listed their home for $1,650,000 on August 29, In Touch can exclusively confirm that the home is no longer on the market and was never sold as on Tuesday, October 8.

The home – which was built in 2007 – sits on a two-acre wooded lot “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the past listing. The property spans 4,476-square-feet and includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

While Kody and Robyn have not publicly spoken about their decision to take the home off the market, the decision may be linked to Christine’s lawsuit. The Cooking with Just Christine star, 52, asked the court to establish paternity of Truely because Kody isn’t currently named on her birth certificate.

Additionally, she requested a domestic relations injunction that will stop both parties from harassment, domestic violence, taking the children for nonroutine travel without court orders or permission, canceling or modifying services and demeaning or disparaging the other party. The request prevents both parties from engaging in specific behaviors, financial matters and activities.

Christine ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021. Following their split, she and Truely moved from Flagstaff to Utah. In October 2022, a source exclusively told In Touch that Kody wasn’t involved in their youngest daughter’s life and Christine was forced to “accommodate” him.

“He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained about the father of 18 at the time. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

Following their move, Christine insisted that relocating to Utah “was the best choice” for her and her daughter. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him,” she said during the October 15, 2023 episode of Sister Wives.

After Kody and Christine’s split, Janelle Brown left the businessman in December 2022 and Meri Brown confirmed the end of their spiritual marriage in January 2023.

While Robyn is currently Kody’s last remaining wife, an additional insider exclusively told In Touch that they were experiencing issues in their relationship after they put their home up for sale.

“Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change,” the source revealed in an article published on September 3. “They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out.”

The insider explained that Robyn and Kody’s romance hasn’t “been the same since Meri, Janelle and Christine left him.”

“Robyn and Kody argue about small things that shouldn’t matter and they butt heads often,” the source shared. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”