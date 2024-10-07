Sister Wives star Kody Brown reflected on his estranged relationships with his adult children, and he refused to take responsibility for their issues.

Kody, 55, and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, got into a heated argument during the Sunday, October 6, episode on the TLC show, which led him to drive away as cameras arrived to film.

“I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids and it triggered him and it upset him,” Robyn, 45, explained in a confessional about their fight.

Meanwhile, Kody explained how his splits from former spiritual wives Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown impacted his relationships with his older kids. “What has happened is in the divorce — in the divorces — is the ugly finger of blame has come out. ‘Dad, you were never at my house,’” the father of 18 said. “I’m sorry, I had four wives. I was at your house, though, because the other wife was complaining that I was at your house.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Kody shares one child with Meri, 53, six children with Christine, 52, and he shared six children with Janelle, 55. His and Janelle’s son Robert Garrison Brown died in March at the age of 25 after he committed suicide. While the episode was filmed before Garrison’s death, he and Kody were notably estranged at the time of his passing.

Once Kody calmed down, he and Robyn met up to finish their conversation. “I just don’t know why you’re not reaching out to them more,” Robyn told Kody, adding that his older kids were “hurting.”

However, Kody claimed that some of his kids didn’t want relationships with him and pointed out that some of them avoided him during a recent family wedding. “They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit,” he insisted. “I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers.”

“It’s an unrealistic expectation for grandparents to be in their grandchildren’s lives all the time,” Kody – who is close with his and Robyn’s five kids – continued in a confessional. “Especially if you move your children to an entirely different coast.”

The businessman then brought up his relationship with his and Janelle’s daughter Madison Brown. “Every time I talk to her, she spreads gossip about me to the rest of the family,” Kody claimed. “Our family was killed by gossip.”

Janelle also weighed in on Kody’s claims about Madison, 28, in her own confessional, insisting that she didn’t believe her ex’s claims. “Kody has this narrative about Madison where she’s such the gossip, but he is as big of a gossip,” she said.

TLC

While Kody insisted his kids were in the wrong amid their estrangement, he ended his conversation with Robyn on a hopeful note. “I will work, I will reach out to, I will love those children who will allow me to do it,” he said. “And in time, maybe the rest of them will come back around.”