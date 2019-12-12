There he is! Kody Brown rarely posts on Instagram, but every now and then he will share a rare photo of himself over on Twitter. Generally, it’s up to his wives to offer updated pictures of their husband with Sister Wives fans, and Janelle Brown did just that in honor of her youngest daughter’s birthday on December 7.

“We are out tonight celebrating this girl’s birthday!” she wrote on a photo of Kody, 50, with their youngest child, Savanah Brown. “I’m not sure how my baby girl is 15 years old 🎂Happy Birthday Savanah! #birthdaygirl #howismybabythisold.”

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Kody smiled in the rare photo alongside his daughter, who we think looks almost exactly like her reality star mama. Fans in the comments seemed to agree, with people remarking, “Look[s] so much like Janelle!” and “Beautiful like her mother!”

Sister Wives fans also couldn’t believe how grown Savanah looked in the photo; after all, when the show began, she was pretty little! “She’s so pretty too 💕 I remember 5-year old Savanah on season 1!” one person wrote. Another commented, “OMG I remember Logan having to pick her up to wake her up for school, oh dang time flies!”

Out of all of Kody’s wives who regularly use social media, Janelle, 50, is the one who seems to post photos of her husband the most often. In late October, she shared a photo of him with some of their kids after weeks of speculation from Sister Wives fans asking her fellow sister wife, Christine Brown, what had become of their spouse.

When Christine, 47, shared pictures from an outing many of her family members enjoyed on October 15, fans definitely noticed that Kody was missing and questioned her. “Hey 👋🏾, just seems like [you’re] a single parent you do everything with [your] kids, where’s Kody?” one fan wrote at the time. A different Instagram user also commented, “Wish your family would update everyone on stuff. Like where is Kody? [You] and the other wives never post any pictures of him and [Robyn] has stopped posting altogether.”

Now that Sister Wives is coming back in a few short weeks, there’s a chance that we’ll see more of Kody on social media. Better yet, fans will get more updates on how Savanah and the other kids are doing these days, especially after the family uprooted and moved to Flagstaff. Are you excited for the premiere?