Sister Wives Kody Brown Nominated For Reality King Award

Sister Wives star Kody Brown might be adding a new accolade to his list after being nominated for the “Reality King” award at the 11th Annual American Reality TV Awards.

The American Reality TV Awards, set to take place on November 18 in Los Angeles, has the Sister Wives star, 55, competing in one of the most prestigious categories (Reality Royalty) against a formidable lineup of television superstars.

Reality TV fans are in full control as they vote for their favorite personalities. In his category, Kody faces House of Villian’s Johnny Bananas, 90 Day Fiancé’s Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Tim Malcolm, Big Brother’s Cameron Hardin, and Jersey Shore’s Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The Reality Royalty Award “is presented to the most notable star/stars in Reality Television each year,” according to the award show’s official website. “Since 2013, The ARTAS have let the public decide who reigns supreme each year to take home the coveted ARTA statue.”

Kody wasn’t the only Sister Wives star to be nominated for an award. His ex-wife, Christine Brown, also made the nomination list as she’s in the running for Reality Queen and faces competitors like 1000-Lb Sister’s Tammy Slaton and Real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Sutton Stracke.

Season 18 of Sister Wives saw more drama than ever within the Brown family. Kody, who was once had four wives — Christine, 52, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown — watched three of his marriages fall apart, leaving him only married to Robyn, 45, by the end of the season.

Fans watched as the once-plural family navigaged their new dynamic on the latest season, with Christine even debuting a new relationship with now-husband David Woolley.

Getty

“Christine leaving the family was a massive event that really shook up the entire family. But we’ve shot quite a bit of footage since then,” explained showrunner Chris Poole told Variety in 2023. “It continues to be just as interesting and dramatic because, as much as Christine’s left, Kody is still the father of her children. They still have to interact and figure that out.”

As for Kody, he continues to be in a monogamous relationship with Robyn, whom he married in 2014. One of the biggest reasons his three marriages failed because the father of 18 admitted he could never love another woman as much as Robyn.

However, Robyn wasn’t as sure about her ability to stay in a monogamous relationship with Kody.

“I want to say yes, but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said of monogamy during a December 2023 episode, adding that it feels “disrespectful” to be happy with Kody. In order to feel comfortable in a non-plural marriage, Robyn said she would need to get the blessing of her former sister wives Janelle, 55, Meri, 53, and Christine.

The Wyoming native has been called out in the past for favoring Robyn over his other partners, resulting in jealousy and tension between the former sister wives.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine admitted, referring to Robyn, during a September 2022 episode of the TLC series. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.”