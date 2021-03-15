Kody Brown said he felt “passed around like a rag doll” because of his family’s living arrangements during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Sunday, March 14, episode of Sister Wives, the father of 18 struggled to find a mutually beneficial setup for his spouses Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown, due to him going from house to house for visits.

“I guess right now my biggest worry really is if I would have to be isolated from members of my family long-term. In my mind, part of the healing process when you’re sick is that love and nurturing you get from your loved ones. I’m not going to not go care for a wife if she’s sick,” Kody, 52, explained on the show. “I don’t want to not hug my kids.”

Given they all had different points of view, the TLC patriarch couldn’t help being conflicted about how to proceed. “You pick your side, literally. There’s almost a divide, like, ‘Oh, we need to quarantine right now,’ and others who are going, ‘You know what, why don’t we spread it around so we can all check and see if we’re immune … or if we’re going to get it,'” Kody said, adding that he didn’t want it to cause any family animosity. “That’s too much finger-pointing.”

During the episode, Janelle, 51, opted to not have Kody visit just to take extra precautions. Meanwhile, Christine asked him to compromise and offered a suggestion. “How would you feel about going to one house and staying put there for a few days, and then when you’re done, you know, as long as everyone’s well and everything, then move onto the next house for a couple of days?” Christine, 48, questioned. “[At the] next house, just make sure you shower really well and, you know, wash the clothes — like, take the clothes off immediately, put them in the washer immediately.”

Kody let his wives know that it was hard to appease all of them during the health crisis and it was causing him stress. “It’s ’cause you guys are talking about my body,” he vented. “I feel like I’m being passed around like a rag doll now.”

As the new episode aired on TV, Kody took to Twitter with a message reflecting on how much has changed for his brood in recent months, writing, “We were optimistic and naive. We figured we would be out of the ‘Coronapocolypse’ as the news cycle rotated. A month or two … maybe. Now, a year later [laughing emoji].”