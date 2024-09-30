Sister Wives star Kody Brown admitted that he considered skipping oldest son Logan Brown’s wedding to Michelle Petty in October 2022 due to the rift in the family.

“I don’t want to be there with people looking at me but not talking to me. I spoke with the bride and groom at one point I said, ‘I think maybe I better not come,’” the Brown family patriarch, 55, said during the Sunday, September 29, episode of the TLC series. “The reason I suggested I shouldn’t go is just all the hate that I’m getting from family members. Mostly just all the talk from Christine and Janelle.”

Though Kody and the rest of the cast did not reveal whose wedding they were attending, fans figured out that they were discussing Logan’s nuptials due to the timing of season 19 filming in 2022. TV cameras did not capture Logan, 30, and Michelle, 31, tying the knot, but Logan’s mom, Janelle Brown, shared photos from the wedding on social media. Her followers noticed that she was wearing the same plum-colored dress from her son’s wedding day in a self-recorded confessional during Sunday night’s episode, further hinting that the family was talking about Logan’s big day.

Kody revealed that he and wife Robyn Brown did attend the wedding after all, but they were seated separately from exes Janelle, 55, and Christine Brown.

“Robyn and I were put over kind of in a corner, probably for our safety,” he said. “It was just in the back.”

The Brown Family Entertainment founder continued, “I saw Christine there as well but I didn’t talk to her. I did feel like some people were trying to look like they were having more fun than me. This is how childish this whole divorce has been.”

Janelle acknowledged that it was “just so weird” to stay away from Kody “after 30 years [of marriage].” Kody’s ex-wife Meri Brown also opened up about her experience at the event.

Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Being at the wedding was a little bit awkward just because there are some people in the family that don’t really want to interact with me,” she said. “I’m kind of in the middle of this breakup, it’s just kind of weird. … But at the same time, there’s definitely people who are OK with me being in their presence, and those are the people that I hang out with.”

Christine, 52, was the first to announce her split from Kody in November 2021. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine and Kody share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

An insider exclusively told In Touch in December 2022 that Janelle and Kody had separated. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source said, adding that the reality star “outgrew” her husband. In addition to Logan, Janelle and Kody share kids Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah and late son Garrison.

Kody and Meri, 52, who share child Leon Brown, confirmed their split in January 2023. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they wrote on Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”