Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have “drifted apart” after Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown left their family, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out.”

The insider adds that things between Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, haven’t “been the same since Meri, Janelle and Christine left him.”

“Robyn and Kody argue about small things that shouldn’t matter and they butt heads often,” the source continues. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.”

The insider adds that “Robyn doesn’t want drama with Kody,” but instead “wants to enjoy her kids and grandkids and live life peacefully.”

Kody and Robyn – who legally tied the knot in 2014 – previously hinted at their marital problems when In Touch exclusively reported they listed their Flagstaff, Arizona, home for $1,650,000 in August.

The property sits on a two-acre wooded lot and is “tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge,” according to the listing posted on August 29. Additionally, the home – which spans 4,476-square-feet – includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It’s not currently clear where Kody and Robyn plan to live once their home is sold, though the father of 18 previously purchased their Coyote Pass land for $820,000 with the intention of building five separate houses for each of his wives to live on. However, Christine, 52, Janelle, 55, and Meri, 53, all ended their spiritual marriages with Kody before they were able to move onto the property.

It was previously reported the family still owed money on several parcels, while In Touch confirmed there were no active building permits on Coyote Pass as of August 29.

Fans of the show likely won’t be surprised that Robyn isn’t happy in their marriage, as she’s been open about her desires to be in a polyamorous marriage.

During a December 2023 episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn vented about her frustrations regarding the end of Kody’s other three marriages. After interviewer Sukanya Krishnan noted that Christine, Janelle and Meri all wanted her and Kody to be happy, Robyn said that her former sister wives hadn’t shared the sentiment “with [her] off camera.”

“I need an off camera, to my face, because I don’t know how,” Robyn said. “It feels like it’s disrespectful to his kids. It feels disrespectful to the commitments that I made.”

She added that her commitment to them was “not broken,” adding that she didn’t “know how to break it.” The reality star continued, “I don’t know how to be done with it.”

Meanwhile, there appears to be drama between Kody and Robyn in the upcoming season 19. In the trailer, which dropped on August 27, Robyn said it felt like Kody was “sabotaging” their marriage. “I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” she said in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Kody tearfully told her in another scene, “They have all betrayed me. I’m out of my mind.”