Sister Wives star Kody Brown claimed he would not have ended his spiritual marriages to exes Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown despite not being in love with them.

Kody, 55, reflected on the end of his marriage to Meri, 55, during the Sunday, September 22, episode. After he learned that Meri went to the church to ask for a formal “release” from their marriage, he admitted that their relationship lacked “a lot of wisdom.”

“I didn’t know who she was when we got married. She was very different,” he said in a confessional. “I think just there’s some baggage that Meri had that I didn’t know about initially. I felt like I could live with it … I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me.”

Kody then said that he didn’t agree with Meri’s decision to go to the church, explaining that “the damage was done” and he didn’t want to be held “accountable to this church and all their BS.”

Meanwhile, the Brown patriarch said that “a man has no choice after he’s already married” when part of a polygamous family. “In plural marriage, if he wants to stay faithful and in the faith, he cannot request a divorce,” Kody said. “It’s not allowed. So I was not able to get out of that relationship.”

“At the same time, I didn’t necessarily want out of the relationship. I wanted to know if we could save and fix it,” he continued. “There was a complete nuance about, well, we’re going to figure out our relationship like there were several times I was with her where I’m like, well, here’s to a new beginning. We’re going to figure this out.”

Kody added that Meri “wasn’t nice, “wasn’t fun, “wasn’t kind” and “wasn’t interesting” every time they were together. “I’m trying to be curious with her and I’m bored. And so, I guess to be fair, Meri feels abandoned,” he added.

“But I didn’t kick me out. Christine, Janelle and Meri all chose to have me leave the home,” Kody continued, reflecting on all three of his failed marriages. “Now, I’m not playing the victim card, I’m just saying it’s just the way that it was. I wasn’t ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn’t love them.”

Despite not being happy in his past marriages, Kody insisted that it was his exes that “made choices that separated us.” He continued, “And maybe I made choices that separated us, but they eventually moved on.”

Christine, 52, was the first of Kody’s wives to leave him in November 2021, and Janelle, 55, followed suit in December 2022. Rumors began to swirl that Kody and Meri called it quits in December 2022, though they didn’t confirm their split until January 2023.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Following the drastic changes in their family, Kody’s last remaining wife is Robyn Brown. During the episode, Kody insisted that Robyn – whom he legally married in 2014 – had his “loyalty” because she had “always been loyal to her sister wives and she has always been loyal to me.”