Six months after the death of her son Robert Garrison Brown, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown opened up about his battle with substance abuse leading up to his suicide.

“I think for him, I would say the substance abuse was really probably one of the biggest factors,” Janelle, 55, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, September 11. “I don’t know what we could have done different[ly].”

The mother of six went on to say that she and the large family had many conversations with Garrison ahead of his death and offered “resources” to get him help with his addiction.

“We were always talking to him, we were loving him. All the things were there. It really just was something he could not … like the demon he couldn’t get on top of the battle. He couldn’t seem to get over. And it just wasn’t for lack of love or lack of anything,” Janelle added.

Garrison – whom Janelle shared with ex-husband Kody Brown – was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5. His body was discovered by younger brother Gabriel Brown after Janelle’s text messages went unanswered the night before.

In a police report later obtained by In Touch, Janelle told responding officers she “should have gotten” Garrison “help” prior to his death.

The reality star – who also shares daughters Madison, Savanah, and sons Hunter and Logan with her ex – still occasionally feels she “could we have done something more, but I don’t know.”

“I think that’s a grief trap because I think ultimately everybody is responsible for their own actions and their own decisions. We did everything,” she told People. “We really did everything that we could have done. And unfortunately, sometimes that still isn’t enough.”

At the time of his death, Janelle and Kody, 55, released a joint statement via their respective social media profiles.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they shared at the time. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Days ahead of the premiere of Sister Wives season 19, Janelle remembered her late son on the six month anniversary of his death with a sweet memory shared via Instagram on September 5.

“You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone,” she wrote alongside a photo hugging Garrison. “And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

She continued, “I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

Garrison was 25 years old at the time of his death.