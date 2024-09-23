Sister Wives' Janelle, Madison Brown Announce New Business

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown and her daughter Madison “Maddie” Brush (née Brown) have announced that they’re launching a new flower farm business together.

The TLC personality, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22, with a photo of herself, Maddie, 28, and Maddie’s husband, Caleb Brush, wearing T-shirts sporting different versions of the business’ logo and name, Taeda Farms.

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you — TAEDA FARMS!” Janelle wrote in the caption. “We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up. It’s definitely not always glamorous — there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way — but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special. We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!”

The reality TV star continued, “Follow us on social media @taedafarms, and join us as we grow — one bloom at a time. If you’d like to support us as we get started, we have some T-shirts with our brand motto, ‘Building beauty from the ground up.’ We poured a lot of thought into them, and they represent everything this journey means to us.”

Janelle concluded, “Let’s grow together!”

Maddie shared the same photo and a similar statement on her own Instagram, adding, “Let’s grow together, one bloom at a time.”

Janelle Brown/Instagram

In Touch exclusively reported in July that Janelle had purchased a 156-acre property in Chocowinity, North Carolina, for $289,000 in March. The property was listed as agricultural for Taeda Farms, LLC, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Taeda Farms’ Instagram page first appeared in April with three images featuring the brand’s motto and name and encouraging fans to “stay tuned.” The business’ website has since been updated to include a store to purchase the T-shirts, as well as information about Taeda Farms and its owners.

“At Taeda Farms, our mission is to build beauty from the ground up, transforming our land into a sanctuary where every bloom and every leaf tells a story. More than just a venue, Taeda Farms will be a haven for community, where people gather to reconnect with nature and each other,” the website reads. “We strive to create an enchanting space that fosters joy, love, and lasting memories, ensuring that every visit to our farm is a celebration of life’s most beautiful moments.”

Janelle is described on the About page as Taeda Farms’ “resident dreamer, planner, and future flower whisperer,” while Maddie is said to be the “project executive, a.k.a. the one who ensures all the dreaming doesn’t just stay … well, dreams.” Caleb, 37, is the “hero” of the farm who “magically appears when something heavy needs lifting or something’s broken.”

Janelle’s new business venture comes a little more than six months after son Robert Garrison Brown’s death by suicide in March. The mom of six, who shared Garrison, along with Maddie, Logan, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah, with ex-husband Kody Brown, honored her late son in a post on September 5.

“You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone,” she wrote. “And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back. I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”