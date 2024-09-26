Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed that she looks back on photo memories of her late son, Robert Garrison Brown, almost “every day” seven months after his death by suicide.

“My phone serves me up memories every day. Often they are pictures with Garrison,” the TLC personality, 55, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, alongside a screenshot of a May 2022 throwback photo with Garrison, son Gabriel and daughter Savanah.

Janelle continued, “On good days (and today is a good day!) they make [me] smile because I remember the event and that it was a fun day. There is always a bittersweet after glow, but it’s still a good thing to see these time capsules.”

Garrison died at 25 years old on March 5 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The former Nevada National Guard member was found inside his Flagstaff, Arizona, home by Gabriel, 22, who had been sent by their mother after she learned of concerning text messages from Garrison.

The texts were sent in a group chat with people who work with the Brown family on Sister Wives, and Janelle was seemingly not part of the conversation. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” Garrison’s text read, per police via Janelle.

Janelle told police that she “should have gotten” Garrison “help” before his death, according to a Flagstaff police report obtained by In Touch on March 6. Meanwhile, Gabe indicated that his brother “had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse.” However, he believed Garrison had been doing better since starting a new job at the Flagstaff Medical Center.

robertthebrown

One of Garrison’s roommates, Addison, told police that they had “conversations with Garrison about him being depressed lately.”

Janelle remembered her son on social media on multiple occasions in the months after his death, including a recent tribute on September 5.

“You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone,” she wrote alongside a photo of Garrison hugging her. “And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

Janelle continued, “I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay. I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

Janelle’s ex and Garrison’s father, Kody Brown, who was estranged from his son prior to his death, broke his silence on losing Garrison in a September 12 interview with People.

“It’s strange having your child pass. The wave of grief is different that any wave of grief I have ever had with a best friend passing, with a relative passing,” Kody, 55, said. “It’s different. And it is different in the idea that it’s irreconcilable — the future that we missed with him.”

Garrison was also honored in a title card during the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives on September 15.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” the card read. “On March 5, 2024, Kody [Brown] and Janelle [Brown]’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”