Sister Wives star Janelle Brown slammed Kody Brown and Robyn Brown for their “poor parenting,” claiming that it affected his relationship with her kids.

“My children, like, were scolded if they would open up Robyn’s fridge,” Janelle, 55, claimed during the Sunday, September 29, episode of the TLC show.

Janelle then argued that Kody, 55, stopped giving his eldest children attention once Robyn, 45, joined their plural family.

The Brown patriarch married Robyn in 2014. Christine Brown was his first ex to end their spiritual marriage in November 2021, followed by Janelle in December 2022 and Meri Brown in January 2023.

Kody shared six kids with Janelle until their son Robert Garrison Brown died in March at the age of 25. Meanwhile, he shares six kids with Christine, 52, one child with Meri, 53, and five kids with Robyn.

Janelle went on to explain that Robyn created tension in their family because she didn’t allow Kody to split his time equally among his wives. “My kids were always — like, from the very beginning — they knew that their dad was not going to always be there,” she continued in a confessional. “I always felt, like, that Kody and Robyn mismanaged the situation with her children.”

She added that Kody “couldn’t be away for more than three or four days because Ari just gets so sad or whatever,” referring to his and Robyn’s youngest daughter. The couple also shares son Solomon, 12, and Kody adopted Robyn’s three older kids from her previous marriage.

“I feel like that was poor parenting,” Janelle continued. “Through all [the] history of the family, the other kids did it. They’re fine.”

While Robyn denied that her kids got special treatment, she acknowledged that Ari, 8, “loved her dad” and “wants to be around her dad.” However, she denied Janelle’s claims that Ari’s close bond with Kody prevented him from spending time with his older kids.

“Did it ever stop Kody from going to another mom’s home? No, it didn’t,” Robyn said. “I wouldn’t have allowed it.”

Robyn shared that Meri was “very accepting” of her three older kids, though she claimed that “the rest of the family really struggled to accept my kids and I.” She said that the experience was difficult because they all wanted “to be a part of this family.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Christine shared a similar experience to Janelle, revealing that her children stopped wanting to visit Kody and Robyn’s house due to the way the couple acted. “My kids didn’t like going over there because they saw that Robyn and their dad were a couple and he wasn’t in our home,” she said. “They were frustrated at different things.”

However, Kody argued that he and Christine “were always romantic at her house” when they were together. “I think we’ve forgotten that,” he added.

While Janelle and Christine clearly have issues with Robyn, Kody’s last remaining wife has admitted to having a hard time after they left their family. “[I’m] dealing with some of my own just situational depression from it,” she said in a confessional, adding that she was “mourning” the loss of their plural family.

“It’s just so sad and I miss family members,” Robyn concluded.