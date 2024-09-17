Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has listed late son Robert Garrison Brown’s house for $425,000 six months after his death, In Touch can confirm.

Garrison previously purchased the Flagstaff, Arizona, home in 2021 for $329,000. The property spans 1400 square feet with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing viewed by In Touch. Additionally, there are two parking spots included for the unit.

The home has fresh paint, vinyl floors and air conditioning, while the main level includes a living room with a gas fireplace, kitchen, pantry, laundry and a den space that could also function as an office. The outside of the home features a small fenced in courtyard and a fenced backyard.

Garrison died by suicide in March at the age of 25. While many of his family members have paid tribute to him in social media posts in the months following his passing, he got a special dedication during the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives on Sunday, September 15.

“This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022,” a title card read at the beginning of the episode. “On March 5, 2024, Kody [Brown] and Janelle’s son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.”

Before the reality show returned for season 19, Kody, 55, opened up about his estrangement from Garrison at the time of his death. “The only regret is just take advantage of the time,” he told People on September 15. “I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often.”

Janelle, 55, also recently reflected on Garrison’s passing, revealing that the tragedy changed her relationship dynamic with Kody following their split in December 2022. “Kody and I will periodically check on each other, and he’s kind of grieving in his own way, but I live a very separate life from him,” she told People. “And I do wish everybody well. I think that maybe it puts perspective. Maybe it does. Maybe you’re not quite so angry or so … whatever.”

Earlier in the month, the mother of six remembered Garrison in a touching Instagram post. “You come up in my photo memories almost every day. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like you’re gone,” Janelle captioned a photo of Garrison embracing her via Instagram on September 5. “And then I remember I won’t be getting a call or text from you and it all comes rushing back.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

“I know you fought hard but in the end you just couldn’t stay,” she continued. “I love you so much and will see you again when my journey is done.”

Shortly after Janelle shared the post, several fans took to the comments section to express their condolences and praise the reality star for being candid amid her grieving process.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).