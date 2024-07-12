Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed there was a specific artist that she had on repeat following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“We’re going to see Pink!! So freaking excited!” Christine, 52, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 12, alongside a poster for Pink’s current Summer Carnival tour. “@david__woolley has seen her two times already!”

While Christine’s husband, David Woolley, is clearly a fan of Pink, 44, the TLC personality added that her music got her through a difficult time. “I have an empowering playlist that I would listen to every single morning in Flagstaff and her songs were a majority of that playlist!” she shared.

Christine then hinted at some of her favorite songs by Pink by adding the hashtags “So What,” “Just Like Fire,” “Cover Me in Sunshine,” “Raise Your Glass,” Trust Fall” and “Get the Party Started.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Before Christine announced that she and Kody, 55, ended their spiritual marriage in November 2021, she moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to a duplex in Utah in October 2021.

More than one year after their split, Christine revealed her plans to start dating in early 2023 and confirmed she was in a relationship with David, 60, on Valentine’s Day of that year. The couple wasted no time and announced their engagement in April 2023.

Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023, and their wedding ceremony was featured during TLC’s Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding special in January. Prior to the special, Christine exclusively told In Touch that it was David’s idea to televise their wedding.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that. And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it,’” she said while recalling the wedding planning process with David.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

While the couple originally went “back and forth” on whether they would film the ceremony, Christine said that her husband thought her fans “would like watching it.”

David acknowledged that Christine means “everything” to her fans, so he thought it would be nice to include them on their big day. “I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it,” he continued. “It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”

While Christine is madly in love with David, that hasn’t stopped her from reflecting on the hardships she faced during her marriage to Kody.

On July 7, Christine shared advice for her fans that are facing challenges in a motivational Instagram post. “Over the last few years, many people have reached out to me, looking for the courage to make a change,” she wrote alongside photos of her over the years. “Let this be the day that you step out into the uncomfortable, unfamiliar or even the scary.”

“Change is scary. But we can do scary things,” she concluded.