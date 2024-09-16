Sister Wives star Christine Brown had an uncomfortable first encounter with ex Kody Brown and Robyn Brown after she left their polygamous family.

The former couple came face to face during the season 19 premiere on Sunday, September 15, when Christine, 52, helped host a “Vegas-style” baby sprinkle for her and Kody’s daughter Mykelti Brown as she expected twins with her husband, Tony Padron.

While discussing the guest list, Christine, 52, explained that Kody, 55, and Robyn, 45, would attend because they had a close relationship with Mykelti, 28.

“I will do anything for Mykelti, and Mykelti wants Kody and Robyn at her sprinkle,” Christine said in a confessional. “So, of course, they can come to the sprinkle.”

After noting she was “a little nervous” to see Kody and Robyn, Christine added, “I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ll be seeing them after I left. I mean, Kody was furious the last time that he spoke to me, and we haven’t talked since.”

Meanwhile, Kody explained he was “very excited” to celebrate Mykelti and Tony’s growing family and admitted he was “terribly nervous” to see Christine. “I can’t fake this off,” the Brown patriarch continued. “Seeing her, there’s so much animosity. It’s all something that embarrasses me because I think it’s all very childish.”

Robyn added that she felt similar to her husband in her own confessional. “I’m a little nervous going to this baby shower,” she said. “The last time I saw Christine was when she told us that she didn’t want a relationship with me and my kids.”

Christine managed to avoid Robyn during the party, with the mother of five explaining that she kept her “distance and did not greet Christine because she told [her] she didn’t want a relationship.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star also said that she “noticed” that Kody and Robyn intentionally stayed away from her. “I’m not going to necessarily say hi,” Christine explained, noting that it would be a “disingenuous” gesture. “That would mean I was going to be friends and friendly, and I’m not,” she continued. “I’m not going to be friendly.”

While reflecting on being in the same room as Kody and Robyn, Christine said she made one crucial realization during the bash. “Seeing Kody and Robyn at the party, I realized all of a sudden that this was more awkward for them,” she said. “They’re outsiders here, not me.”

Meanwhile, Kody said he just didn’t “want to talk to her.” He continued, “I don’t want to see her. She doesn’t want to see me, I’m sure, either.”

Christine announced her decision to leave Kody in November 2021, while Janelle Brown left the businessman in December 2022 and Meri Brown confirmed their split in January 2023. The splits meant that Robyn was his last remaining wife.

After staying single for more than one year, Christine revealed she was dating David Woolley in February 2023. The pair got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot in October in October of that year.