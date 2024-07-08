Sister Wives star Christine Brown is encouraging her fans to make changes to improve their lives. The TLC personality shared some motivational words for those facing challenges, drawing inspiration from her glow up following her split from Kody Brown.

“Over the last few years, many people have reached out to me, looking for the courage to make a change,” Christine, 52, shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday, July 7. “Let this be the day that you step out into the uncomfortable, unfamiliar or even the scary.”

Although the TLC personality agreed that change is “scary,” she added, “But we can do scary things.” She concluded her positive post with the hashtags, “empowered,” “make a change,” and “believe in yourself.”

In the comment section, fans applauded the mom of six for her transformation following her split from Kody, 55, whom she was spiritually married to from 1994 until 2021.

“Christine I can’t begin to thank you for being there for me when you had no idea!!” one fan wrote. “I was in an awful marriage for 10 years during that time and felt such a connection to you and what you experienced. I am not two years divorced and the happiest I have ever been.”

The Sister Wives star replied directly to the comment, interacting with heart and crying emojis.

“But haven’t found my guy yet, it’s been five years,” another wrote under the photo. “You got lucky girl.”

“It’s more about you love,” Christine urged, sending an encouraging message to the viewer.

Christine was single for more than a year before she confirmed her relationship with David Woolley in February 2023. Only two months later, the pair took a major step in their relationship and revealed David, 60, got on one knee and proposed to Christine. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told People in April 2023. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The pair didn’t have a long engagement and got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023. “Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram alongside several photos from their wedding. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

Christine hasn’t been shy about shading her ex when speaking about her new relationship. In April, the reality TV star referenced an infamous nacho incident where Kody was “grossed out” by the way she ate nachos. David seemingly turned the negative experience into a positive one after Christine shared that they went on a “fun nacho date night.”

“I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” Christine shared via Instagram on April 18, alongside a series of photos from the couple’s night out.

The nacho incident is seemingly about an excerpt the father of 18 wrote in the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. In the book, Kody claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction.”

“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby,” the patriarch recounted. “We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”