Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown gave her Instagram followers a glimpse into her family’s recent trip that included stops at Disneyland, California Adventure and Universal Studios.

Alongside several photos from the various theme parks, Christine, 50, explained she took the trip with her mother, Annie, and daughters Ysabel and Truely. “Magical vacation with my mom, @ysabelpaigebrown and @truelygracebrown #vacation #disneyland #californiaadventure #universalstudios #amazing #muchneeded,” the TV personality captioned the post, which she shared on Friday, June 24.

Fans rushed to the comments section to note that Christine appeared to have a great time on the trip. “You look better than ever,” one social media user wrote. Another added, “I love to see you all enjoying yourself and the smiles are priceless.”

Christine enjoyed quality family time months after she revealed her split from her husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021. The TLC star left their polygamist marriage behind after In Touch confirmed she moved from Arizona to a duplex in her native state of Utah in October 2021.

The mother of six announced their separation in a November 2 Instagram statement. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote at the time, adding, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

In addition to Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12, Christine and Kody, 53, share kids Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 23, and Gwendlyn, 20.

Christine is about to become a grandmother for a second time after Mykleti revealed she’s expecting twins with her husband, Tony Padron, on June 23. “WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti, who is also the mother to 14-month-old daughter Avalon, shared via Instagram. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

“Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings,” she added.

While Christine is now a single lady, Kody is still spiritually married to his wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and spiritually and legally married to Robyn Brown. The Brown patriarch legally wed Robyn, 43, in 2014 after divorcing his first wife Meri, 51, in order to adopt Robyn’s three children from a previous marriage.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Christine’s “amazing” vacation.