Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared her advice for women who feel “stuck” nearly three years after she split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine, 52, took to Instagram on Monday, September 2, to share a video of herself discussing what it felt like to feel trapped in a situation, seemingly alluding to her marriage to Kody, 55.

Alongside the video message, Christine left an encouraging note for her fans in the caption. “Extra vulnerable post here, but I’m speaking to the women out there who felt like I did – trapped, stuck, and afraid there was no way out,” she wrote. “I want you to know you’re not alone. I’ve been there. And I want to encourage you to find ways to choose joy, even when fear tells you to stay where you are.”

“It’s not easy, but there is a path to happiness, and it’s worth every step,” the TLC personality concluded. “You deserve a life filled with love, peace, and joy — never settle for less.”

In the clip, Christine said that she remembers “what it was like” to feel stuck in a relationship. “I remember knowing that I had to make changes and the life that I was living wasn’t what I had in mind and I knew the only person responsible to make those changes, was myself,” she continued. “But I didn’t even know how to make those changes, and I didn’t know what to do and I felt so lost and I realized that I was making my decisions based on fear.”

“And I’m gonna tell you straight up, it’s time to make your decisions based on joy. It’s time to make your decisions based on hope,” Christine said. “There is hope. It’s a brighter future, it’s a brighter world. It is in your control. There are answers out there. Believe me. There are answers and I believe in you.”

Shortly after she shared the post, several of Christine’s fans rushed to the comments section to praise her for the message. “Easier did than done, especially when you don’t have the income to just pack up and go. Happy that you left and that your happier now,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Never stop talking about this. You will always help someone with your story.”

Christine announced her decision to leave Kody back in November 2021 after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage. After she took a year off of dating, Christine found love with David Woolley and they got engaged in April 2023. The couple wasted no time and tied the knot during a ceremony in October of that year.

Despite finding happiness with David, 60, Christine has been open about the struggles she faced during her marriage to the Brown patriarch.

Back in July, the mother of six encouraged her fans to make changes in their lives if they weren’t happy. “In the last few years, many people have reached out to me, looking for the courage to make a change,” she told her Instagram followers on July 7. “Let this be the day that you step out into the uncomfortable, unfamiliar or even the scary.”

After acknowledging that change can be “scary,” Christine insisted that we “can do scary things.”