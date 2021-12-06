Drama between Christine Brown and husband Kody Brown reached a boiling point on the Sunday, December 5, episode of Sister Wives.

After discussing her desires to move back to their former home state of Utah, the mom of six, 49, admitted she didn’t “trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth.”

“I don’t believe him that he’s sorry,” Christine continued.

Earlier in the show, Kody, 52, said he may have disregarded her feelings about wanting to relocate from Flagstaff, Arizona, back to the Beehive State, explaining that he was trying to be “stoic” while also keeping in mind what his other sister wives, Robyn, Janelle and Meri Brown, wanted to do.

“What a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls–t, he was an ass. Stoic. You wish you were stoic,” Christine fired back in her confessional following his apology.

Kody explained why he felt conflicted to producers as he and Christine went back and forth on the subject in another scene.

“The whole reason [is] I didn’t want to slam her again. Listen, this is a woman who hasn’t heard us all say no,” the father of 18 said in his own solo confessional. “No, we’re not moving to Utah, but I want to be subtle about it. How do you do that when what she’s saying, ‘Is it still on the table?’ Not really, no.”

Christine vented that their personal struggles as a couple were causing a lot of turmoil for her emotionally, adding, “It’s hard to see him with everybody. It’s really hard to see him in functional marriages when we don’t have one. It sucks.”

Meri, 50, who also has a strained relationship with Kody, previously sounded off about Christine’s hopes to move back to Utah on the November 28 episode, trying to be both compassionate and understanding.

“Honestly, I hate the fact that [Christine] might be feeling trapped,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said during a heart-to-heart with Kody. “I don’t know if that’s how she feels, but I wonder.”

While the drama reaches new heights on season 16, In Touch has since confirmed that Christine sold her Flagstaff house in October and now stays in a Utah-based duplex in the city of Murray with her and Kody’s youngest daughter, Truely.

Just before the new episodes premiered, Christine and Kody both shared statements revealing their split after 27 years of marriage on November 2, with her assuring fans they will continue being a “strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.