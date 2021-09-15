Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed she decided to “completely change the theme” of her home, giving a peek at her new decor amid her family’s plans to build on their Coyote Pass land.

The Arizona resident, 49, showed off her rustic shelving, wood dishes and copper teapots in a new photo — all inspired by a “French-country look.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

“So excited!!” she captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, September 15, giving a glimpse at her house plants and fine china in the portrait. Christine added, “Of course, it will all come down for Halloween decorations SOON!”

Fans were complimenting the mom of six’s interior design style, but many were also questioning what inspired her to redecorate amid her brood’s plans to move eventually onto their new property.

Janelle Brown was the first of the polygamous TV brood to get settled in Coyote Pass in June, announcing she is temporarily living in an RV.

Some speculated that Christine wants to keep her abode looking extra inviting after listing her three-bedroom home for $725,000 in August, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The selling description boasted of the “vaulted ceilings” and “custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances,” as well as the “views of the mountains and stars, perfect for those Flagstaff nights.”

Last season, Christine was very vocal about wanting to move back to Utah, expressing her thoughts to husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown. “I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time. I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it,” Christine explained in her confessional. “I’m just tired. I need a partnership.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

In the upcoming episodes, a press release for season 16 revealed that Christine will again share her “desire to move to Utah and get a resounding no from each of them,” which caused more tension among her loved ones.

Christine has since shared portraits captured during a recent trip to Utah. On September 5, she and her kids visited Oktoberfest at Snowbird, later sharing that her kids Gwendlyn and Ysabel are now officially moved out of her Arizona home.

As for Robyn, she has been keeping a low profile on Twitter ever since season 15 came to a wrap, but fans will see her again on TV soon.

Meanwhile, Meri just enjoyed a getaway to Cancun and said it was just what she needed. “Now, I’ve come home to Flagstaff, in the midst and majesty of the trees, to refill and refuel,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner captioned her new scenic pics. “When I need it, that’s where I go. That’s where I gather my strength.”

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.