Sister Wives star Christine Brown reminisced on the “anniversary” of the iconic nacho scene where she infamously disgusted her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

“I was eating nachos and it really, really grossed him out,” Christine, 52, told her followers during an Instagram “Car Confessions” session on Monday, July 1. “This is the gas station where I got the nachos at.”

The TLC personality panned the camera to show off her car parked at the one-stop shop, writing as a caption, “It’s nachos anniversary!!”

The nacho incident is a reference to an excerpt Kody, 55, wrote in the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. In the book, the father of 18 claimed that watching Christine eat nachos “cooled [his] attraction.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I was convinced that Christine was the cutest girl in the world, although she was a little chubby,” the patriarch recounted. “We’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station … Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen.”

Kody emphasized that “the sight of those nachos turned [his] stomach.”

Christine has shaded her ex and the infamous gas station incident in the past when speaking about her new husband, David Woolley. “Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with!” the Sister Wives star shared via Instagram on April 18, alongside a series of photos from the couple’s night out.

Christine’s former sister wife Janelle Brown fueled the fire by chiming in the comment section with a crying laughing emoji and two heart eyes emoji.

TLC fans were also quick to notice the “shade” Christine appeared to be directing at her ex-husband. “I’m so happy the nacho story has come full circle,” one follower wrote. “Someone who appreciates them and you!!”

“The nachos have a double meaning here. I bet he loves the way you eat nachos!!!!” another fan added.

Kody and Christine were married more than 25 years before the Cooking With Just Christine star “made the difficult decision to leave” in November 2021. She and Kody share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

David, 60, marked Christine’s first public relationship since the end of her marriage to Kody. The mother of six enjoyed her single life for about a year before she revealed she began online dating in January 2023. While at the time, Christine said she wasn’t looking for love, only one month later, she hard launched an exclusive relationship with the David Woolley Drywall Owner.

By April 2023, the couple announced their engagement. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told People in April 2023. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023. “Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram alongside several photos from their lavish Utah desert wedding. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”