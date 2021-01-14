Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Trying something new? Sister Wives fans think Christine Brown looks “unrecognizable” in her glamorous new photo amid rumors of her family’s show returning for season 15.

The mom of six, 48, smiled brightly for the camera in a never-before-seen shot on Wednesday, January 13, showcasing her curled hair, smokey eyeshadow, gold jewelry and satin blouse. Christine’s followers noticed her seemingly changed appearance in the snap, with many claiming she “looked different.”

Some speculated it was because of the way she did her makeup, while others said the reality star’s new look could be credited to her fashion-forward ensemble.

In the comments, other fans were hoping Christine would respond to the “big question” on everyone’s mind: When is the new season of Sister Wives starting? The TLC series wrapped season 14 in April 2020 and there has yet to be an official update confirming the Brown family will be returning for more episodes.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

One Twitter user did ask fellow sister wife Janelle Brown for some insight on the show’s return in August 2020. “I’m assuming you can’t say too much about whether any movement in building out there has happened, so I’ll just ask if you know when the show is coming back on?” they wrote, to which Janelle coyly replied, “Stay tuned to @TLC for the news of the new season.”

On Christmas, Christine enjoyed a much-desired family reunion and shared a rare photo of all six of her kids shared with husband Kody Brown. Aspyn, pregnant Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely and Paedon gathered for the holidays. “So great to have my kiddos all together again, even just for a couple days,” the LuLaRoe retailer captioned her shot seemingly taken in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine’s post came shortly after Meri Brown defended her romance with Kody, 51, and shut down split rumors in a bold statement on Instagram. “Here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner wrote about their polygamous relationship. “We struggle. We communicate,” Meri added. “We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”