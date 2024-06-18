Sister Wives star Christine Brown gushed about her husband, David Woolley, while reflecting on their love.

“Every step of my journey brought me here,” Christine, 52, wrote via Instagram alongside side-by-side snapshots of her and David, 60, admiring the sunset. “Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning.”

Shortly after the TLC personality shared the photo, several of her social media followers took to the comments to express how happy they are for her. “You are deserving. So deserving of everything your heart desires,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Christine, I love how strong you were in your journey in life. Because of that strength, you found your happiness.”

The praise continued as a third person wrote, “I love seeing you living your best life.”

Christine and David met following her split from ex Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to from 1994 until 2021. She and Kody, 55, share kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely.

The mother of six enjoyed being single for more than one year, and revealed she began online dating in January 2023. However, she wasn’t actively looking for love for long and confirmed she was in an exclusive relationship in February 2023. Soon after, she hard launched her romance with David on Valentine’s Day.

Two months later, Christine and David took a major step in their relationship when they got engaged. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told People in April 2023. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

The pair didn’t have a long engagement and got married during a ceremony in Moab, Utah, on October 7, 2023. “Loving life!! I got to marry my soulmate and it was a beautiful day,” Christine wrote via Instagram alongside several photos from their wedding. “I’m just so overwhelmed with gratitude. Love you, My King.”

While Christine goes by “Christine Brown Woolley” on Instagram, she hinted that she was in the process of legally changing her name to take her husband’s surname six months after their wedding. “So easy getting my name changed!” the reality star told her followers via Instagram during the April 9 segment of her “Car Confession” series.

“You know, it’s amazing what you can get appointments for and get them done so fast,” she continued while talking about the process. “My driver’s license, my name change and everything … So easy with social security for an appointment. It was amazing.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

Meanwhile, she previously shared her plans to take David’s last name while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “I will change it legally to Christine Woolley, but I’ll still be known as Christine Brown, just because I’ve been Christine Brown for 14 years, you know?” she said at the time. “But no, it will be Christine Woolley, definitely.”