Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about an “awkward” encounter with Robyn Brown while the two were supporting Mykelti Brown after the birth of her twins.

Mykelti, 28, who Christine shares with ex-husband Kody Brown, gave birth to sons Asher and Ace during the Sunday, September 20, episode, and Kody’s current wife, Robyn, 45, was front and center at the hospital, ready to meet the new babies.

“All of Robyn’s kids love Mykelti. She puts a lot on herself,” Christine, 52, said of her daughter in a confessional. “She puts a lot of all of this on herself about bringing the family together and having it be her role because she gets along great with Robyn and she gets along great with me.”

However, the Cooking With Just Christine star acknowledged that things remained tense with Robyn, largely due to their complicated relationship following her 2021 split from Kody.

​​”Having Robyn there to me just showed that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for all of us to get back together again and be OK in each other’s presence,” Christine continued. “It was awkward. And it’s going to be awkward for a while, and I don’t know what the future looks like. We’ll do it for our kids, but it’s not going to happen, anything that I want to have happen soon.”

Meanwhile, Mykelti had kept good relationships with the three parental figures when the episode was filmed in November 2022 and was thankful to have them present to support her.

TLC

“They’re not here for each other. They’re not here for anybody else, they’re here for me,” Mykelti said in a confessional about Christine and Robyn. “So it’s very honoring, humbling and super special because this is one of the most incredible and memorable moments of my life. And to be able to share it with my moms I think is really important to me.”

Christine announced her departure from the plural family in November 2021, which also included Meri Brown and Janelle Brown as sister wives. She largely hinted that her decision surrounded Kody favoring Robyn, his fourth wife whom he married in 2014.

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” the mom of six said during a September 2022 episode. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.” Apart from Mykelti, Christine shares children Aspyn, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely Brown with Kody.

Robyn slammed her former sister wife’s claims in the same episode, telling cameras that it wasn’t “a new complaint that Kody favors me.”

“I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think,” the TLC personality said. “You have to want everyone in the family to be happy, as much as you want yourself to be happy. It’s the only way to do it successfully in my opinion.”

Although many of Kody’s adult children have been vocal about their estrangement from him and Robyn, Mykelti remained neutral in the situation and was one of the few to keep a close relationship. However, the mother of three revealed she was no “longer close” with Robyn following events that occurred “at a recent funeral.”

Celebrity Crossword 46 Crosswords Play now

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie,” Mykelti wrote in a lengthy response via her Patreon, screenshotted by a fan on September 8. “To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super supportive of Robyn. Of lately it may seem as that has changed.”

She mentioned that “things that happened” at the funeral were the “reason for that.” Although Mykelti didn’t specify which funeral she was referring to, Kody and Janelle, 55, tragically lost their son Robert Garrison Brown to suicide in March at the age of 25. After the funeral, Mykelti shared with Sister Wives fans that the event marked the first time in years their entire extended family had gathered together.