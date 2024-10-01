Slammed

During the season 18 premiere, Kody and Robyn were slammed by fans for giving their 7-year-old daughter a pacifier. In a throwback clip, Ariella was spotted using a pink pacifier and social media users immediately weighed in.

“Oh my dear gracious. Ariella is how old now and she still is using a pacifier?! Whyyyyyy?!I” one person tweeted at the time, adding, “Get the feeling none of these kids will ever move out.”