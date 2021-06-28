Tevin M. Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, made headlines in August 2019 when he was charged with triple murder. See details about his trial, the verdict, his mugshot and more below.

How Was Tevin Connected to the Murders?

The active military member was arrested on August 29, 2019, in Fort Stewart, Georgia, after a fatal shooting in an Airbnb in Cleveland left three men dead during a New Years’ Eve party. The victims were Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21. A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also wounded.

Liberty County Sheriffs Office

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley told Cleveland.com at the time, “The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case … It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

According to authorities, a fight broke out at the New Years’ Eve party around 11:45 p.m. on December 31, 2018, after uninvited guests arrived. According to Radar Online, Tevin fled the scene when shots rang out.

What Was Tevin Charged With?

The Ohio native was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He pleaded not guilty in September 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors said Tevin opened fire on Johnson and Banks when Gibson, who is reportedly Tevin’s cousin, was accosted at the party. Johnson was said to have returned fire in self-defense, killing Gibson.

However, Joseph Patituce, a defense attorney for Tevin, said there was no evidence showing his client fired any shots, and prosecutors were not able to present the gun used to kill Johnson and Banks.

What Was the Verdict of Tevin’s Trial?

Tevin was acquitted of all charges in June 2021 when his case was dismissed. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg declared Tevin’s trial a mistrial in May after jurors said they had been influenced by reading legal paperwork that was inadvertently included in evidence given to them to review, USA Today reported. It is not clear how or why the paperwork, which was copies of legal briefs from Tevin’s lawyers and prosecutors arguing over whether or not the soldier acted in self-defense, was mixed in with the evidence.

Are Tevin and Simone Close?

Simone and Tevin did not grow up in the same household. The siblings, along with their sisters Adria and Ashley, were moved to foster care when they were very young.

“Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse and she was in and out of jail,” the gymnast said during her time on Dancing With The Stars. “I never had a mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care … Whenever we had visits with my grandpa, I was so excited.” The gold-medal winner’s biological father, Kelvin Clemons, was never in her life.

Simone and sister Adria were adopted by her maternal grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, and moved to Houston, Texas. Meanwhile, Tevin and Ashley were reportedly adopted by Ron’s sister Harriett in Ohio.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Twitter

Simone spoke about Tevin’s situation in 2019 via Twitter. “My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she wrote at the time. “There is nothing I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”