Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is no longer a Pitt. The 18-year-old’s name change petition to drop her dad’s surname was granted, In Touch can confirm.

The news comes nearly three months after Shiloh filed her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on her 18th birthday, May 27. She will keep her mother’s legal last name. Shiloh’s petition hit a bump in the road earlier this month as her court hearing was postponed due to a technical issue.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19,” Shiloh’s lawyer, Peter Levine, said. “This is normal. Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

An insider exclusively told In Touch in June that “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised.”

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad,” the insider said, adding the teenager “did not give her dad the heads up about her decision.”

“I mean how could she? He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed, he really thought they were on good, solid ground,” the source continued.

Shiloh is not the only of Brad, 60, and Angelina’s children to distance themselves from their father by publicly changing their names.

The former couple’s daughter Vivienne dropped the Moneyball star’s last name on the playbill of her Broadway musical The Outsiders, going instead by Vivienne Jolie.

Shiloh and Vivienne’s sister, Zahara, also ditched Brad’s last name during her initiation ceremony at Spelman College’s Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she stated in the video that went viral on social media.

In addition to Shiloh, Zahara, 19, and Vivienne, 16, Brad and Angie share sons Maddox, Pax and Knox.

Like his sisters, Pax has been vocal about his disdain for their famous father, allegedly sharing a scathing Father’s Day post in 2020, calling the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor a “world class a–hole.”

“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell,” Pax added. “You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so.”

While the post has since been removed, a source told In Touch, “He’s a changed man. He wishes Angelina and Pax could see that. Angelina will probably never change her opinion of Brad, but he prays Pax will come around one day. Brad won’t give up on fighting to see his son.”