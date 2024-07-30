Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will have to wait to legally remove her dad Brad Pitt’s last name after her court hearing regarding the matter was postponed until August.

“Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. This is normal,” Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, told Us Weekly on Monday, July 29. “Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date.”

Shiloh, whom Brad, 60, shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, filed paperwork to legally remove Pitt from her name when she turned 18 in May.

In order for someone to legally change their name in California, the state’s law enforces the person to publish legal forms in a newspaper for one month before a judge is able to approve a petition to change their name. The request will then show up in the legal notice section of the paper once the document is published.

Shiloh posted her announcement in the Los Angeles Times in July, explaining that she plans to officially change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

After Shiloh’s decision made headlines, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Brad was “blindsided” by the decision. However, the Bullet Train actor “wasn’t surprised” that his daughter took legal action to change her name.

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” the source explained. “She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

Meanwhile, another source close to the father of six told People that he was “upset” to learn about the situation.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” the insider explained to the outlet. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

While Shiloh is the only Jolie-Pitt child to take legal action to remove Pitt from her name, the former couple’s daughter Vivienne revealed she no longer uses her dad’s name when she was credited as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders Playbill in April. Vivienne, 16, served as Angelina’s assistant when the Salt actress took on the role of coproducer for the Broadway show in April.

Brad has had a strained relationship with his kids ever since he and Angelina, 49, split in 2016. In light of their issues, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Brad is worried his kids will unearth family secrets in a tell-all interview.

“They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story. There’s nothing to stop them from doing it,” the source said about Brad and Angelina’s children. “And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”