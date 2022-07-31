Festive! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went incognito in a black outfit while shopping for a large birthday balloon.

The 16-year-old kept things casual as she stepped outside wearing a black sweatshirt and matching shorts and sneakers, while wearing a face mask in Los Feliz, California, according to photos obtained by Hollywood Life. She also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun while carrying a plastic bag and a colorful balloon that read “Happy Birthday” in one hand.

The teen’s outing comes three weeks after she was spotted attending a Måneskin concert in Italy with her mom, 47. Both ladies wore all-black ensembles as they applauded the performance from the crowd.

It appeared the Eternals star took her children to Italy with her for part of the summer, as most of the kiddos were spotted running errands with their mother, such as grabbing some ice cream in Rome.

Brad and Angelina — who wed in August 2014 — share Shiloh in addition to Maddox, Pax, Zahara and twins Vivienne, Knox.

Mega Agency

Although they were only seen with Angie in public, Brad, 58, makes sure to spend some time with the kids.

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on July 11 of the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor’s split from the Maleficent actress. “He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh … The pair have a loving, fun and authentic relationship and are cut from the same cloth.”

Since the Oklahoma native and Shiloh have a strong father-daughter bond, the source added that they enjoy similar hobbies.

“Playing music together, watching movies and art, and spend a lot of their time together in his art studio being creative,” the insider added. “Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages her to pursue her dreams. She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything.”

Brad and Angie’s teenager seems to be chasing her dreams, as she’s been seen showing off her incredible dance skills in various videos posted via YouTube at the Millennium Dance complex in L.A. From dancing to tracks by Doja Cat to Ed Sheeran, Shiloh appears to be a total pro whenever she hits the dance floor.

Previously, a separate source described to In Touch how she is a “natural dancer.”

“Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it,” the insider said. “She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Her famous parents are also over the moon about their daughter’s talent, as the source added that “Angie and Brad are impressed” and “couldn’t be prouder.”