Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may have two of the wealthiest parents in entertainment, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t earn her own money! The multifaceted teen is “savvy when it comes to finances” and makes around “$14,000 a week doing side jobs,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Shiloh, 16, has racked up an impressive amount of money by doing “small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films,” reveals the source, noting that the ambitious daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has also been working as a production assistant on an upcoming film Angelina, 47, is tied to.

“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” the insider spills. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”

It should come as no surprise that Shiloh is setting her sights on a possible career in the industry, as she has “a big interest in arts and culture,” a separate source previously told Us Weekly after she and Angelina were spotted grabbing coffee with actor Paul Mescal in January.

“Angie’s very encouraging of that,” a second insider told the outlet at the time. “She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth.”

While it is clear that Shiloh enjoys various forms of performing arts, the talented teen showcased her impeccable dance moves in several videos posted to social media over the course of 2021 and 2022. A third source exclusively told In Touch that Shiloh is a “natural dancer” and “she really can move,” noting that “Angie and Brad are impressed [and] they couldn’t be prouder.”

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old, and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source added. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it.”

Aside from Shiloh’s hobbies and side hustles, the dancer has also explored her own unique style preferences over the years, both fashion and beauty-wise. Recently, she was spotted out and about with older sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, rocking a fresh buzz cut, and the two young ladies even matched by wearing black shirts and Converse sneakers.