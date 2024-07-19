Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is making moves in court to have a judge quickly sign off on her request to drop his famous last name, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shiloh, 18, recently took out a spot in The Los Angeles Time announcing the petition she filed.

Angelina Jolie‘s daughter required to place the notice in the local paper before her petition can be approved by the court.

The newspaper notice explains Shiloh filed a petition for a decree changing names from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

The notice told all persons interested in this matter or anyone who believes the petition should not be granted should show up to court later this month.

As In Touch previously reported, Shiloh submitted her petition in Los Angeles on her 18th birthday, May 27.

Franco Origlia / Getty

She told the court the reason for dropping her last name was “personal” but she did not expand on the answer.

A source close to Angelina, 49, told Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh hired her own attorney and paid for everything herself. The insider told the outlet, “Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.”

Insiders told In Touch that Brad, 60, was “blindsided” by the decision, but he “wasn’t surprised.”

“He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad,” the source said.

Another insider close to Brad spoke to People after Shiloh filed the petition.

The source said, “He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

They added, “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

“He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another source close to Brad spilled to People. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.”

Brad and Angelina share six children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Angelina and Brad’s daughter Zahara seemingly dropped her dad’s last name and called herself Zahara Marley Jolie during a recent college event.

The exes have been fighting in court ever since their 2016 breakup following an incident on a private jet.

Kym Illman / Getty

Angelina accused Brad of getting physical with her and their kids. He denied her version of events or that he committed abuse.

The FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services investigated the matter but no criminal charges were brought against Brad.

In 2022, his lawyer said about the situation, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do.

“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

On top of all that, Brad and Angelina are currently fighting over the French winery Chateau Miraval they purchased during the marriage.

He accused Angelina of selling her stake in the company without his consent – despite an alleged promise not to do so — to a Russian oligarch who has attempted a “hostile takeover” of the company.

Angelina denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She claimed she did nothing wrong when she sold her stake. The battle is ongoing.