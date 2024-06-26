Shia LaBeouf‘s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs is demanded a eight-figure sum from the actor in her lawsuit accusing him of knowingly exposing her to an STD and physically abusing her during their relationship, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shia, 38, revealed the two are currently fighting over certain documents being turned over in their legal battle.

In his filing, Shia claimed he requested a series of financial documents from FKA, 36. He revealed his ex alleged, “incredibly, that she has suffered $10 million in damages, including lost wages, lost professional opportunities and emotional distress.”

His lawyer said, “In particular, [FKA] alleges that the release of her album was delayed due to mental anguish, and as a result she lost over $1 million not finishing her album prior to touring. She has not provided support for this alleged delay, the reasons behind it, or that she would have earned an extra $1 million for the album’s earlier release. [FKA] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, [FKW’s] medical bills total $4,100 to a therapist.”

He added, “Contrary to what [FKA] alleges, she appears to have increased her profile in the years after her relationship with Shia and her career appears to be thriving.”

The lawyer pointed out, “In April 2019, she released a single titled Cellophane. She released additional singles in Fall 2019, prior to releasing her album Magdalene in November 2019 (which was met with critical acclaim). In 2019, Plaintiff did an extensive U.S. and international tour to accompany the album.”

He continued, “She continues to be professionally active, regularly releasing music videos and new music in 2020-2021, including a song with the Weeknd, one of the world’s best-selling artists. In January 2022, she released a 17-song mixtape. In addition to music, she is starring in the upcoming film The Crow. She also has a modeling campaign for Calvin Klein and appeared in numerous magazines including Elle and British Vogue.” Shia motion said his ex is, “working so much that she has been too busy over the past two years to even appear for her deposition.”

His lawyer argued, “[FKA’s] work schedule, contracts, and economic success are in direct conflict with someone supposedly traumatized by Shia’s alleged actions. [FKA] cannot place her financial condition in issue and further make claims about her emotional distress and then withhold the information that Shia requires to challenge it.”

Shia said FKA refused to turn over the documents he asked for about her finances. He told the court a $10 million judgment would be “financially ruinous” for him.

In addition, FKA accused Shia of failing to turn over all text messages in his possession that he sent to third parties about her. Shia claimed he turned over every message. FKA said she wants an expert to inspect his cell phone to determine if there are additional messages. FKA argued Shia failed to turn over a single message he had with her — which he said is because they were deleted before the case started.

FKA’s lawyer argued, “[Shia] has given numerous interviews stating that he harmed [FKA]. [Shia’s] contention that he possesses no documents relating to [FKA] does not pass muster. Given the patently dubious position that [Shia] has taken, it serves the interest of all parties to allow a neutral third-party vendor to inspect [Shia’s] electronic devices and confirm whether any further responsive communications exist.”

A judge has yet to rule. Back in 2020, FKA sued Shia for sexual battery. She accused him of being abusive during their relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2019. The singer said Shia was emotionally manipulative, forced her to cut off her friends and family and said he had her follow a list of rules.

She described an alleged incident where he slammed her against a car and tried to strangle her. In another event, FKA claimed Shia pulled out a gun while driving and threatened to kill stray dogs. FKA said Shia also knowingly exposed her to an STD. She said Shia did not deny having the STD when she confronted him.

Shia denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

Shia previously admitted to “failings with Twigs.”

During an interview on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, Shia talked about accusations against him but did not mention FKA’s name. “I hurt that woman,” Shia said. “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being … When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now … I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability.”