Shia LaBeouf‘s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs asked a court to shut down his request to view the entirety of her medical history as part of her bombshell sexual battery lawsuit, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, FKA, 36, revealed that she is fighting with Shia, 38, over producing certain financial and medical records. She said she already submitted to a psychotherapy exam and turned over 1,300 pages of requested documents to Shia.

However, FKA said Shia requested additional documents related to her income and medical history that she believes is not related to the case at hand.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Her lawyer wrote, “The overbroad interrogatories all seek information surrounding [FKA’s] financials in some manner relating to music or work performed from 2017 to present.” “They ask [FKA] to identify and produce all contracts for work performed from 2017 to present, and to identify all persons with knowledge of work performed. The entirety of [Shia’s] aforementioned requests seek information surrounding [FKA’s] financial information, which is protected by the right of privacy,” the attorney continued.

FKA’s lawyer said, “[Shia] argues that if [FKA] is working and making income, then she does not suffer from emotional distress. This is simply not true. A person’s ability to make money, particularly how much money, is not correlated to a person’s emotional distress damages. If [Shia] would like to know whether [FKA] is or is not working, and the extent of work, then [FKA] can provide this information without revealing her finances. However, [Shia’s] assertion that [FKA] has somehow waived her financial privacy rights by seeking emotional distress damages is not supported by any case law.”

Further, FKA said Shia seeks the “entirety” of her medical history “going well beyond the injuries that are actually at issue.” The singer said she already agreed to produce documents related to any damages or injuries that she is alleging occurred because of Shia — but doesn’t believe she needs to turn over the other requested documents.

Her lawyer said, “there has been no reason or argument presented as to why Plaintiff’s medical history, unrelated to her emotional distress or the condition transmitted to her by [Shia], is. Furthermore, the requests are overbroad and burdensome. As such, [Shia] is not entitled to this highly private information.”

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

As In Touch previously reported, FKA sued Shia in 2020 for sexual battery. She claimed he was abusive and exposed her to an STD during their romance that lasted from 2018 to 2019. Shia denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the case be tossed.

As we first reported, the two are currently battling over text messages being produced by Shia.

The actor recently scoffed at FKA’s demand for $10 million in damages.

His lawyer wrote“ “[FKA] continues to be professionally active, regularly releasing music videos and new music in 2020-2021, including a song with the Weeknd, one of the world’s best-selling artists. In January 2022, she released a 17-song mixtape. In addition to music, she is starring in the upcoming film The Crow. She also has a modeling campaign for Calvin Klein and appeared in numerous magazines including Elle and British Vogue.”

Bryan Freedman, attorney for FKA Twigs tells In Touch, “While my client was led to believe that LaBeouf was on a path of taking responsibility and working a program, it is clear he intends his pattern of continuing to abuse the victim. Any suggestion that FKA Twigs’ emotional distress should be discounted because of any career success is preposterous and discounts the idea that victims should have hope for the future. Logically, without the trauma that she has suffered I can only imagine the level of success she would have achieved by now.”

The case is ongoing.