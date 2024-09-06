Shelley Duvall’s brother revealed the late actress had over $50,000 in cash to her name at the time of her death as the fight over her estate heats up, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shane Duvall — who is fighting Shelley’s longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, over control over the six-figure estate — listed out what the entertainer left behind.

Shane said Shelley owned the home in Blanco, Texas, that she passed away in. He said it is worth around $600,000.

He said his late sister had “approximately $50,000 in bank accounts” and other miscellaneous personal property. He said Shelley’s estate consists of minor royalty payments, which may include payments from her work in the 1980 film The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick and costarring Jack Nicholson.

Her resume includes the film Popeye with Robin Williams, and her 1992 show Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories.

As In Touch first reported, Shane rushed to court last week to object to Shelley’s longtime partner from being appointed administrator of the late actress’ estate.

Shelley died on July 11, at the age of 75. Dan, 77, filed a petition to be named administrator of Shelley’s estate days after her death. He called himself her “surviving spouse” from a “common law marriage.”

He claimed they have been together for 35 years but never walked down the aisle. The two reportedly moved to Texas after deciding to leave Hollywood in the mid ‘90s.

Dan claimed that he would show that while they were never married, Shelly and him had “an agreement to be married and demonstrated an intention to create a present, immediate and permanent marital relationship.” He said they lived together in Texas “as husband and wife” and “represented to others in Texas that they are married.”

Dan asked the court to rule they were “informally married” under Texas law.

In his filing, Dan said Shelley left behind an estate that included her home in Texas which sits on 10.676 acres.

Dan listed the beneficiaries of Shelley’s estate as himself and her three brothers: Shane Duvall, Stewart Duvall and Scott Duvall. However, he asked that he be awarded a bigger cut of the estate.

Dan asked that he be awarded 100 percent of the community real property, 50 percent of separate real property and 100 percent of community and separate personal property.

He proposed that Shelley’s three brothers be awarded 1/6th of the separate real property.

In Shane’s opposition, he denied Dan’s claims he was Shelley’s “surviving spouse.”

Shane said his sister was never formally or informally married to Dan. Shane said the only people who should be awarded Shelley’s property were him and his two brothers.

Shane said each brother should be awarded 1/3rd of Shelley’s real and personal property.

A judge appointed a lawyer to review the case and to help determine how to split Shelley’s estate. No decision has been made as of yet.

After Shelley’s death, Dan told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”