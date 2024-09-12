Shelley Duvall’s brothers are fighting over who will take control of her six-figure estate after both objecting to the actress’ longtime partner getting a cut, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shane Duvall objected to his brother Stewart Duvall being named temporary administrator of the estate.

Shelley died on July 1 at the age of 75. She passed away in her home in Blanco, Texas.

A couple of weeks later, Shelley’s longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, filed a petition to be named administrator of Shelley’s estate.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

He listed the beneficiaries of Shelley’s estate as himself, Shane, Stewart and Shelley’s third brother, Scott Duvall. Dan asked the court to rule he was in an informal marriage or “common law” marriage with Shelley. Shelley and Dan spent 35 years together.

In his filing, Dan claimed that he would show that he had an agreement with Shelley to be married and “demonstrated an intention to create a present, immediate, and permanent marital relationship.”

He said they lived together in Texas as “husband and wife” and “represented to others in Texas that they” were married. Dan asked the court to award him 100 percent of community real property, 50 percent of separate real property and 100 percent of community and separate personal property. He proposed Shelley’s brother be awarded a 1/6th interest in the separate real property.

Shane objected to the petition.

He denied that Dan was his sister’s “surviving spouse” from a “common law” marriage.

In his response, Shane said the only beneficiaries to the estate should be him and his two brothers. Shane said that “Dan Gilroy has no interest in [Shelley’s] property.”

He asked to be named administrator of the estate.

A couple of days later, Stewart filed his own paperwork. He listed the beneficiaries as himself and his brothers and did not include Dan.

Warner Brothers/Getty Images

He said his late sister’s estate includes her Texas home worth $600,000, “approximately $50,000 in bank accounts,” miscellaneous personal property, and minor royalty payments. Stewart asked the court to appoint him as administrator.

Now, Shane has filed an objection to his brother Stewart being named temporary administrator.

He said the court should make him the administrator or in the alternative make them co-administrators. He said his brother should not serve as the sole administrator despite his request. After Shelley’s death, Dan told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.” Shane and Stewart’s brother Scott has yet to respond to the case.

Shelley, was starred in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, was honored by the late director’s Twitter account after her passing.

“Shelley’s career was varied and long. Despite being dogged with exaggerations of her treatment on set, Shelley was always vocal about her experience filming The Shining saying she ‘wouldn’t trade it for anything’ because ‘working with loveable Stanley was a fascinating learning experience.’ Our thoughts are with Shelley’s friends and family,” Stanley’s team wrote.