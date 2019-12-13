Dressed to Impress! Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Wow While Attending ‘Nativity! The Musical’ Party

She may be grown and have her own life, but Kelly Osbourne continues to remain close with her mom, Sharon Osbourne — and the famous duo took some time to attended a holiday party recently.

Sharon, 67, and her youngest daughter, 35, teamed up to attend the Nativity! The Musical party held at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, on Thursday, December 12 — all of this to celebrate the former America’s Got Talent recent theatre stint. The play shows the TV personality play a critic.

Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne — who tied the knot in 1982 — don’t only share Kelly. The happy couple also have two more kids — daughter Aimee, 36, and son Jack, 34. And Sharon has always been open about her family, even once revealing that Kelly was by her side during a serious facelift procedure.

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

“Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, ‘Help me, help me!’ And she’s like, ‘What can I do for you?'” The Talk cohost recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m like, ‘Just help me’ … I don’t know what I wanted help for!” While Kelly is quite close to her mom, she has the same relationship with her rocker father — although she didn’t really tell him about recently competing on The Masked Singer.

“We didn’t tell my dad at first because my dad is too proud of a father who would go around being like, ‘Did you see my daughter? Have you seen my daughter?'” the fashion designer shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We couldn’t tell him because he is a gossip like that. He wants to brag.”

“So we were like, ‘We cannot tell dad,'” she continued, adding that her mother and older brother were the only ones who knew about her little secret hobby on the super popular Fox show. “That was it,” she said. Well, now that she’s been revealed, it is safe to say that everyone who view the program now knows — including Ozzy!

