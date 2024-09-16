Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David Beador’s shocking text messages to his wife, Lesley Beador, were exposed in court — and the Bravo star was seemingly name dropped in the chat, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the messages that Lesley, 41, submitted as evidence as part of her plea for a restraining order against David, 59.

As In Touch first reported, Lesley was awarded a temporary restraining order, which requires David to stay 100 yards away from her.

She was also awarded custody of their 3-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador. Lesely, who married David in 2020, claimed that his behavior had become increasingly hostile.

She accused him of being verbally abusive and accusing her of having feelings for her ex, Eriks.

She claimed that Eriks came to pick up their two kids at David’s home on September 9.

Lesley claimed that David stormed outside and started screaming at Eriks while he waited in his car.

“All the children were present and witnessed [David’s] behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court,” Lesley said. “All my children are terrified by David’s behavior.”

Lesley continued, “After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from [David] in a row telling me I was ‘having sex with him,’ ‘I should go have sex with him,’ and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible.”

She added, “[David] truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state.”

In one alleged text, David, who Lesley said was upset by Eriks coming to his home, said, “and you two love birds both call me the monster.” He added, “you both stealing from me to support your baby daddy. I’m setting a boundary.” Lesley said, “Great your [sic] so toxic. I’m leaving u.” David said, “goodbye.”

Later, David wrote, “You might be right…I have PTSD from you two love birds …. And your continued attacks on how I caused all the strife in your twos lives because I felt your baby daddy should pay child support for your two children and you two both felt I should happily pay and let [Eriks] off to spend his money on himself … at the end of the day, I am to blame because [Eriks] should pay child support … you said that over and over.”

He added, “I’ll never forget … you two think this is MY FAULT! F–king takers. You two f–king monsters …”

David added, “I cannot believe and I’m so p—ed at myself I put Anna, myself and my kids at risk because of your children’s father.”

At one point, Lesley told David, “Why don’t you see someone. You need a therapist.”

David replied, “I suggest you get off you ass this week not that Anna’s in school and look for a f–king job.”

During the chat, David said to Lesley, “And at peace with leaving the two users and abusers as well … you two truly belong together … I saw him winking at you and you at him. It’s on my video. Two f—king users. I can take Anna to game with me if you wanna go have sex with him. You two belong back together.”

Lesley wrote, “Please stop harassing me.”

In June, during a separate text argument, David appears to bring up Shannon.

He wrote, “Shannon is a saint compared to your evil.” Lesley replied, “Wow coming from you that’s wild. I have only seen people act like you in documentary or horror films. Be well! Please work and stop contacting me.”

David wrote, “I’ll never experience such a manipulative liar and user in my life like you either.” He also said, “All because I went to lunch with sophia … you evil evil evil woman. You will rot in hell where you belong.” “Your evil doesn’t work Lesley,” he added.

“Your gonna teach Anna to be evil like you? To treat men with such disrespect? She will be sadly lonely, just like you. You hated your father and you want Anna to hate hers. Your evilness. Hope you’re happy now you got your feeling out you f–king psychopath.”

In another email dated June 26, David wrote to Lesley, “what did you steal from me today you f–king thief??? What will I discover tomorrow?????”

For his part, David denied the accusations. He asked the court to shut down Lesley’s request for a restraining order.

He said they had been having marriage issues since late 2022. David pointed out that he previously filed for divorce three times, all of which were dismissed.

He said, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend.”

The judge ended up granting Lesley’s request for a temporary restraining order.

A hearing has been set for October 3 to determine whether the restraining order will be extended or dismissed.

As In Touch previously reported, Shannon is in the middle of her own legal battle with her ex-boyfriend John Janssen.