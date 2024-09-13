Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David Beador was hit with a temporary restraining order by his current wife, Lesley Beador, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Lesley, 41, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, September 10.

She asked that David, 59, be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and her three children, including the pair’s 3-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador.

Lesley also asked that David be responsible for paying the mortgage and utilities on the marital home and that she has exclusive access to their Newport Beach, California, home with the children.

The petition asked that David be ordered to continue paying her cell phone bill and the monthly lease for .her Mercedes Benz.

She also asked that her two dogs be protected by the restraining order.

“I have no source of income from employment. Mr. Beador controls all the income and monies in our marriage. Mr. Beador has cut off all access to my credit cards,” Lesley wrote.

Lesley asked that she be granted a restraining order and David be awarded supervised visitation with their child. She asked that David pay for childcare along with child and spousal support.

Lesley also wanted her credit cards turned back on. In her declaration, Lesley explained that she married David in 2020. She has two other children from a previous relationship with a man named Eriks.

Lesley accused David of being verbally abusive and claimed that he creates a hostile environment in front of their children.

She noted that she previously filed for a restraining order but dropped it “as I believed things were getting better between us, and I wanted things to be better.”

Lesley said David’s most recent outburst happened on Monday, September 9, when her ex Eriks came to pick up their kids.

She said David stormed outside and started yelling “all kings of obscenities at Eriks while he waited in his car with the window up.”

“All the children were present and witnesses [David’s] behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court,” Lesley said. “All my children are terrified by David’s behavior.”

She said “After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from [David] in a row telling me I was ‘having sex with him,’ ‘I should go have sex with him,’ and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible. [David] truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state.”

Lesley said Eriks has an active restraining order against David and detailed another alleged incident. Lesley said after her dad died, David noticed she was crying about him and a “few days later, he tormented me about it. He said my dad deserved to die, he was a pathetic loser that had nothing and that all cops are losers.”

“I never know when [David’s] next meltdown will be or how long they will last. These meltdowns when they occur are nonstop, even when he is working and they cause me to live in fear and to worry about the effect on the children.”

Lesley said that David accused her of stealing from him in June. She said he grabbed her toothbrush holder, filled it with water and threw it on her. She said his behavior has become more aggressive with time. Lesley said she was honest with David about her ex and his criminal past when they met.

She said David has twisted this around and thrown it in her face. She said he called her “trailer trash” and that “she likes convicts.”

Lesley said she was never involved with any criminal activity. “I am not a con artist, a criminal or a cheater. I am just a mom trying to be the best I can for my children.”

David fired back at the petition, He said he has been having marriage issues with Lesley since late 2022. He said he previously filed for divorce three times, all of which were dismissed.

He said, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend,” he said.

David said that Lesley’s ex came over on September 8. He said due to her ex’s restraining order against him, he asked Eriks to leave. He said both Eriks and Lesley started filming him as he demanded Eriks leave.

“I believe this was a planned event to get a rise out of me and/or seek this order, as at that point, Lesley already advised me she would be filing for divorce,” David said.

He added, “This is pure extortion and it is again what she is doing in this attempt. She is upset because I cancelled her credit card with unlimited spending. I am not required to sustain her lifestyle.”

He continued, “Lesley will spin whatever story she needs to spin in the correct circumstance to get what she wants.”

David denied throwing water on Lesley.

The court granted Lesley a temporary restraining order but set a hearing for October 3 to determine whether to make the order permanent.

