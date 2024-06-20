Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen denied her claim the $75,000 he gave her during their relationship was a gift, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the amended lawsuit filed by John that addresses Shannon, 59, assertion that she had no obligation to repay him.

In March, John, 61, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Bravo star accusing her of failing to repay loans he provided her for plastic surgery.

Shannon and John dated on-again, off-again for three and a half years before ending things for good in January 2023. In the suit, John accused Shannon of breach of contract and promissory fraud. He claimed he she asked him for financial support in 2022 for a facelift. He said he wired her $40k for the procedure.

In May 2023, he said he provided her with another $35k via a personal check. John claimed Shannon had promised to repay the loans. In the legal paperwork, John said he asked Shannon multiple times to repay the loans but she has yet to pay him. John sued for $75k plus interest on the loans.

Shannon told People that she was “shocked and disappointed” in her ex’s decision to sue her.

She said, “ My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel. I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorneys fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit. It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward.” “John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life,” she added.

Now, in his amended lawsuit, John addressed the claims the money was a “gift.”

He said, “Defendant knew when she made her false promises and representations that Defendant did not intend to pay for such services. Despite promising to repay both Loans, Defendant’s subsequent actions have made clear that Defendant’s promises were fabricated, and she never intended to follow through on her promises. For example, in an attempt to avoid her obligations to repay the Loans, Defendant now asserts that the Loans were a “gift” from Mr. Janssen, which is completely false.”

John added, “Defendant intentionally made the false promises to Mr. Janssen to induce Mr. Janssen to loan $75,000 to Defendant.” His lawyer said, “Said actions were done with the intent to injure, vex and annoy Mr. Janssen, or in conscious disregard of Mr. Janssen’s rights, and to benefit Defendant, and punitive damages should be awarded to Mr. Janssen against Defendant, in amounts to be set forth at the time of trial herein.”

John’s amended lawsuit demanded the five-figure sum plus punitive damages.

In addition, he asked for “reasonable attorneys’ fees, to the fullest extent permitted by law.”

Shannon has yet to file an official response in court.

John is currently dating Shannon’s costar Alexis Bellino. The new romance will be featured on the upcoming season of RHOC. Shannon has had a rough go after being arrested for driving under the influence last year.