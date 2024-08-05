Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was shut down in court as part of her effort to trim her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s lawsuit against her, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, an Orange County judge denied Shannon’s request to remove John’s allegation of fraud from the case.

John, 61, sued Shannon, 60, over two alleged loans he provided her totaling $75,000. The exes dated for nearly four years before splitting in late 2022.

In his suit, he said Shannon had asked him for financial help during the relationship. He said she asked him for $40,000 to pay for a facelift in 2022 before the breakup.

He said he then provided her another $35,000 after she asked for more funds.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty

John accused Shannon of fraud and breach of contract. He claimed that despite repeated requests, Shannon had refused to pay back the money. He demanded the return of the $75,000, punitive damages and attorney fees.

In her recent motion, Shannon argued John had failed to present enough evidence to back up his allegation of promissory fraud. John opposed the request and said his lawsuit had enough to proceed. In addition, Shannon argued for John’s request for punitive damages and attorney fees be dismissed.

The judge denied her plea to prevent John from seeking punitive damages but did strike his request for attorney fees.

The court noted John may be allowed to reargue his case for fees at a later date.

As In Touch previously reported, Shannon fired back at the claims publicly after the suit was filed. She claimed the money was a gift not a loan but she still tried to resolve the matter without a lawsuit being filed.

“My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel. I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorney’s fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit. It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward,” she said.

Amanda Edwards / Getty

“John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life,” she added.

His attorney fired back, “[Shannon] knew when she made her false promises and representations that [Shannon] did not intend to pay for such services. Despite promising to repay both Loans, [Shannon’s] subsequent actions have made clear that [Shannon’s] promises were fabricated, and she never intended to follow through on her promises. For example, in an attempt to avoid her obligations to repay the Loans, [Shannon] now asserts that the Loans were a ‘gift’ from Mr. Janssen, which is completely false.”

The case is ongoing.

John is currently dating Shannon’s Real Housewives of Orange County costar Alexis Bellino. The two started dating in late 2023. The romance is one of the main storylines on this season of the Bravo reality show.