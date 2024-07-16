Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador fired back at her ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s bombshell lawsuit accusing her of owing him thousands he loaned her for a facelift, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shannon, 60, said her ex had failed to provide any evidence to back up his claim of fraud against her.

She said his request for punitive damages should be thrown out if the judge agrees the fraud claim has standing.

Her lawyer wrote, “[John] has not alleged sufficient facts to state a fraud cause of action, and therefore has not alleged sufficient frauds for punitive damages.”

They added, “[John’s] allegations of fraud do not include facts that support a claim that [Shannon] did not intend to perform at the time she entered into the alleged contract for the loan.”

Mindy Small / Getty

Shannon asked the court to dismiss the claim. She has yet to respond to the rest of John’s suit.

Another source connected to the case tells In Touch, “John’s attorneys are very confident with the evidence supporting their filings.”

As In Touch previously reported, John, 61, sued Shannon in March for the return of $75,000 he said he allegedly loaned her. In court documents, John said he loaned Shannon the money for plastic surgery.

Shannon and John dated for three and a half years — on and off — before breaking up for good in January 2023. John accused Shannon of breach of contract in the lawsuit.

He claimed she asked him for a loan in 2022 for a facelift. He said he wired $40,000. In early 2023, John said he provided Shannon with an additional $35,000. John said Shannon promised to repay him. However, despite numerous demands, John said she has failed to pay him back. Shannon told People that she was “shocked” by the lawsuit.

She claimed the money was a “gift” from John. Despite her position, she said she tried to work out the issue with John before he filed suit.

“My attorney has been in constant communication with his counsel. I agreed to pay John what he wanted because I knew that attorney’s fees would surpass the amount sought, but more importantly to eliminate the negative emotional components that come with a lawsuit. It is important that I continue to focus on the positive aspects of my life and move forward,” she said.

“John declined the offer because he refused to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement. I was hoping that if I met his baseless demand we could at least use this as an opportunity to bring complete closure to this chapter in my life,” she added.

John addressed Shannon’s claims the money was a “gift” in an amended complaint.

Mindy Small / Getty

His lawyer said, “[Shannon] knew when she made her false promises and representations that [Shannon] did not intend to pay for such services. Despite promising to repay both Loans, [Shannon’s] subsequent actions have made clear that [Shannon’s] promises were fabricated, and she never intended to follow through on her promises. For example, in an attempt to avoid her obligations to repay the Loans, [Shannon] now asserts that the Loans were a ‘gift’ from Mr. Janssen, which is completely false.”

John is currently dating Shannon’s costar Alexis Bellino.