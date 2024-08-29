Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador told the court she doesn’t owe her ex-boyfriend John Janssen a dime and said they often helped each other out financially during their relationship, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, in a new filing, Shannon, 60, explained her position on the lawsuit in more detail. The Bravo star, who was sued by John, 61, for over claims she owes him $75,000 from loans he provided her for a facelift and other expenses, denied her ex’s version of events.

Shannon’s lawyer told the judge, “[John] and [Shannon] were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years. During the relationship the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions.”

Her lawyer continued, “After the relationship soured and eventually ended, [John] now claims that $75,000 he provided Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing and the like. Defendant denies that said monies were loans, but were simply monies shared during the relationship.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

As In Touch first reported, Shannon and John dated on-and-off for years before splitting in 2022.

In his complaint, John said Shannon first approached him for $40,000 to pay for a facelift procedure in 2022 before the breakup. He said she requested another $35,000 loan months later. He said despite repeated demands for the return of the $75,000, she has refused to pay him back.

John sued Shannon for fraud and breach of contract. Shannon publicly disputed the claim. She denied that the money was a loan and was taken aback by John filing the lawsuit.

Shannon recently asked for the case to be thrown out of court. She argued that her ex-boyfriend was not entitled to any relief because he had not suffered any injury based on any conduct by her.

The RHOC star argued that “part, if not all, of [John’s] alleged damages were incurred as a result of [John’s] own breaches, acts, omissions, and negligence and thus recovery by [John] against [Shannon] is barred or reduced accordingly.”

Shannon also disputed John’s claims that her business practices were “unlawful” or “deceptive.” She said that she complied with all state and federal laws.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Amazon Freevee)

The reality star asked for the “frivolous” lawsuit to be tossed and her attorney fees to be covered by John.

“[Shannon] has engaged attorneys in defense of [John’s] frivolous, unfounded and unreasonable claims and are thereby entitled to an award of reasonable attorneys’ fees pursuant to applicable law upon judgment in [Shannon’s] favor,” her lawyer said.

For his part, John is currently dating Shannon’s costar Alexis Bellino. This week, the two announced they got engaged after nine months together. Alexis revealed John proposed to her during a trip to Santa Barbara, California.

Alexis, 47, said on social media, “My boo surprised me. This is unbelievable… I’m very happy, honey. It’s lovely.”

On this season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon and Alexis’ drama is one of the main storylines. Shannon has yet to respond to John’s engagement.