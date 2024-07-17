Shannen Doherty‘s 90210 costar Gabrielle Carteris was seen out for the first time since her friend passed over the weekend.

In Touch obtained photos of Gabrielle, 63, looking somber as she shopped at a L.A. mall in an all-white outfit.

The outing comes two days after Gabrielle posted a tribute to Shannen on her social media.

She shared a photo of a clear sky with the caption, “So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke [Perry] is there with open arms to love you.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Shannen’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane revealed over the weekend.

The tributes rolled in for Shannen, who died at the age of 53 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Brian Austin Green, who also starred on the Aaron Spelling teen drama, wrote, “Shan. My sister… You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than i know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

Jason Priestley, who played Shannen’s character Brenda Walsh’s brother on 90210, wrote on social media, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Jennie Garth posted her own tribute to her former costar. She said, “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.”

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her,” she ended.

Tori Spelling, whose father created the show, wrote, “I don’t have outward words yet, but WE knew and that’s what matters.”

She added, “F–k them… is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36 year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon.”

Tori, 51, continued, “I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy.”

“We became fast best friends. We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more. She always stuck up for me. Always had my back. Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself. We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance,” she said.

“I’m grateful [Shannen] and I got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with. To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to. No one could make me laugh like that. Core laughs! She was a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong. She never tried she just was. She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f–ks given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

As In Touch first reported, Shannen left behind a $6 million mansion and a 7-figure estate for her family.