Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko reached a settlement in their nasty divorce battle one day before the actress’ death, In Touch can report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Shannen, who died on July 13 at the age of 53, informed the judge the day before that the case could proceed as uncontested.

Her filing read, “The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

In addition, Shannen said she “knowingly” gave up her right to collect spousal support. Kurt agreed to the same. The settlement was first reported by Us Weekly.

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

For weeks, Shannen had been demanding her ex cough up monthly support. She asked the court to award her $15,434 per month, “retroactive to June 1, 2024.”

In a declaration filed in court, Shannen explained, “Since 2019, I have undergone a myriad of cancer treatments, including brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and experimental treatments and protocols. At first, some of the treatments seemed to work. However, in 2023, I learned that my latest treatment was no longer effective.”

She added, “On January 16, 2023, I underwent brain surgery for my metastasized breast cancer. On January 15, 2023, the day before my brain surgery, I told Kurt in no uncertain terms that I did not want him present at my surgery and that I would be filing for divorce.”

Shannen explained she had been unable to work due to her health issues. “As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage,” she said. However, Shannen explained her main source of residual income was about to dry up.

“The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease,” she told the judge. “My year-to-date income is $25,732.90. I have not worked since 2022.”

In her motion, Shannen accused her ex of dragging his feet on turning over information about his income. The actress slammed him in her filing. She wrote, “While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent’, while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Shannen revealed she owned a $6 million home (but owed $3 million on the mortgage), had around $250,000 in the bank and another $1.8 million in other investments. Kurt had yet to respond to Shannen’s response before she passed.

Over the weekend, Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane announced the tragic news. She said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”