Shannen Doherty accused her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko of dragging his feet on turning over financial information in their bitter divorce as she fights for spousal support, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Doherty, 53, filed a motion to compel her ex to turn over information about his income. Doherty claims her ex, who is a professional photographer, has failed to answer questions about the original works created during their marriage and his archive of photographs.

Getty

The actress said, “Despite months of efforts to meet and confer, Kurt has failed to substantively respond to Shannen’s overarching concerns, namely: she needs an inventory of the original works Kurt created during marriage. This inventory of photographs comprises his “Archive”, which is the most valuable community property asset that he possesses. For months, he has refused to comply for various reasons.”

Doherty said her ex has failed to provide her with the “most basic and necessary financial information regarding his work as a professional photographer.” Her lawyer added, “Instead, he has made settlement proposals and skirted around the issues of the value of his original works created during marriage, his earning capacity, and Shannen’s right to discover the community property archive of photographs which is likely the most valuable asset that Kurt contributed to this union.” Doherty filed for divorce in 2023. She demanded her ex pay spousal support.

In addition, her rep released a fiery statement about Iswarienko.

It read, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.” Sources close to the star said the split has taken a toll on Doherty’s cancer battle.

Prior to the divorce, Doherty was diagnosed with cancer.

Getty

“In 2015, Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2017, she was believed to be in remission. In 2019, however, she learned that her breast cancer had metastasized as stage 4 in her brain and her bones. Since 2019, she has been in active treatment for recurrent, terminal breast cancer, including brain surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and experimental treatments and protocols,” her lawyer stated in the motion.

In his response, Iswarienko agreed the marriage was over but said support should be determined down the road in the case. In her newly filed motion, Doherty said the information requested about his income on the photographs is necessary to finalize the divorce.

She revealed the majority of her income comes from the television show Charmed that ended in 2006. Her lawyer explained, “Shannen is an actor. She enjoyed most of her success from acting prior to this marriage. As a result of her health issues, she is largely unable to work and has no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of her income is residual income from acting work performed prior to this marriage.”

“The majority of her residual income is from a television show called Charmed. However, Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platforms after June 30, 2024. As a result, Shannen’s future residual income will dramatically decrease,” the lawyer said.

In comparison, Doherty said, “Kurt is a renowned photographer in the entertainment industry and often photographs for FX Networks, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Studios, CBS, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures and more. He also does editorial work for magazines and for celebrities.” Doherty demanded her ex be sanctioned $11k for allegedly dragging out the case unnecessarily.

The actress said she pulls in around $21k per month. She listed $250k in the bank with $1.8 million in stock and bonds. She said the $1.8 million amount includes the settlement she received from her court battle with her insurance company over the Woolsey Fire.

Doherty said she had around $3 million in other property. Her monthly expenses total $53k.

Iswarienko has yet to respond.