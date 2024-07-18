Shannen Doherty rushed to finalize her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko after realizing she only had days left to live because she did not want to die married to her ex.

Sources close to the late 90210 actress told TMZ Shannen’s inner circle knew she would not make it past the weekend. Shannen died on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53.

The outlet said Shannen’s powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who has represented everyone from Dr. Dre to Kim Kardashian, worked “furiously” to complete the paperwork in the week before her passing.

Shannen and Kurt signed the paperwork on July 12, the day before Shannen died. The judge presiding over the divorce signed the paperwork this week, granting Shannen’s wish to die as a single woman.

As In Touch first reported, per the deal, Shannen dropped her months’ long fight for spousal support.

John Shearer/WireImage

Shannen was awarded all rights to her $6 million home in Malibu, California, all art and other personal items in the property, all her bank and retirement accounts, her SAG producers’ pension and her production company.

Shannen kept all her residuals, including from Charmed and 90210, from before and after the marriage. She was awarded a Salvador Dali painting, a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, a 2007 Range Rover and a 2019 Range Rover.

In addition, Kurt agreed to pay Shannen a $100,000 lump sum since he got to keep the Mooney M-20 airplane.

A big point of contention before the settlement was Kurt’s artwork. In the settlement, Kurt, an accomplished photographer, agreed to pay Shannen a cut of his work.

Before the deal, Shannen pleaded with the court to order her ex to pay her temporary spousal support. She accused him of dragging his feet on turning over information on his finances.

In an emotional declaration, Shannen explained, “As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage.”

She explained, “The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease.”

She added, “My year-to-date income is $25,732.90. I have not worked since 2022.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In her plea, Shannen told the judge, “My monthly expenses exceed $54,600. In 2023, my medical expenses alone were $21,640. Because I have not worked this year, I will no longer be eligible for SAG Health Insurance and this number will dramatically increase.”

“While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his ‘agent’, while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me,” she said.

She said, “It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

Kurt had yet to file a official response to the allegations in court before the settlement was reached.