Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko worked out a divorce settlement one day before her death where she was awarded a Salvador Dali painting and her $6 million Malibu mansion, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch has obtained the divorce judgment agreed to by Shannen and her ex-husband Kurt.

Per their agreement, Shannen was awarded all right to her $6 million mansion in Malibu and all furniture, art and other personal property in the home.

In addition, she was awarded several bank and retirement accounts. She was awarded her SAG producers pension plan and all rights to her production company.

She was able to keep all of her premarital and post-separation earnings, compensation and accumulations, which includes all of her past and future residuals for 90210 and Charmed. Shannen was awarded a Salvador Dali painting too.

Barry King/FilmMagic

She also kept a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, a 2007 Range Rover and a 2019 Range Rover. Kurt was awarded the Mooney M-20 airplane but has to pay Shannen a $100,000 lump sum to equal things out.

He was awarded several bank accounts, all interest in his companies, a 1975 Gibson Les Paul custom black beauty guitar, 1980 Gibson ES-335 walnut guitar, 2014 Gibson J45 custom acoustic guitar, and restored Garard mono + stereo record player. The agreement read, “[Kurt] shall buy out Petitioner’s interest in his lighting, camera, and digital equipment for the sum of $10,000.”

The exes agreed to sell a home they had in Dripping Springs, Texas. Shannen also got a cut of Kurt’s work.

The order read, “Petitioner shall receive one-half of all licensing/syndication fees that [Kurt] receives from any and all WORKS (“WORK(S)” as used herein means all photographs, images, and graphics, including still photographs, panoramic images, video recordings, and virtual tours, taken or created by [Kurt], and any derivative works of such photographs or other images, intended to be licensed, exhibited, distributed or otherwise released to any individual or entity through media such as catalogs, brochures, magazines, newspapers, journals, films, television, slides, negatives, prints or computer communications such as the Internet or other means now known or hereafter developed) in his archive, as contained in the inventory list provided below at Paragraph 6.3, that are licensable but were not done as “works for hire”, created by [Kurt] during the parties’ marriage (October 15, 2011 through January 15, 2023).”

As In Touch first reported, Shannen gave up her right to spousal support after fighting for it for months. In court, she said, “As a result of my recurrent health issues, I have been largely unable to work and have no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty

“The majority of my residual income is from a television show called Charmed. I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024. As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease,” she told the judge. “My year-to-date income is $25,732.90. I have not worked since 2022.”

Shannen died on July 13 at the age of 53.