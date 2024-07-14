Shannen Doherty revealed her financial situation in divorce court as she fought her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, for temporary spousal support before her death, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Shannen passed away on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53.

Her rep Leslie Sloane said, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

She added, “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.” At the time of her death, Shannen was in a bitter battle with Kurt and had yet to settle their contentious divorce battle.

In the divorce, Shannen filed an income and expense declaration weeks before her death.

Neilson Barnard / Getty

She revealed that she pulled in an average of $21,000 a month but said this was to decrease dramatically once Charmed was taken off streaming this month.

Shannen said she had $251,000 in the bank and another $1,880,000 in stocks/bond and money from her lawsuit with an insurance company over damage done to her California home. The 90210 actress said she had real property worth $3 million. She said her Malibu home was worth $6 million but she owed $3 million on the mortgage.

Shannen said she had another $134,000 in a pension.

Her monthly expenses totaled $53,000 and included $20,000 for her mortgage, $3,600 in property taxes, $4,000 in maintenance and repair, $1,348 on eating out, $1,446 on laundry and cleaning, $1,600 on clothes and various other expenses. She said she owed $150,000 on an SBA loan and another $170,000 owed to her divorce lawyers.

In the past couple of months, Shannen accused Kurt of refusing to turn over information she needed to review in the case. Specifically, she claimed he had failed to turn over important information about his income and the art he sells.

“During marriage, particularly in the later years of our relationship, Kurt earned several million dollars per year. He has made a name for himself in his industry,” Shannen said.

She added, “Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916. My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708.”

Gerardo Mora / Getty

“My monthly expenses exceed $54,600. In 2023, my medical expenses alone were $21,640. Because I have not worked this year, I will no longer be eligible for SAG Health Insurance and this number will dramatically increase,” she said.

She continued, “While I have been unable to work, incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life, Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights for his “agent”, while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me.”

Shannen’s lawyer added, “Shannen is an actor. She enjoyed most of her success from acting prior to this marriage. As a result of her health issues, she is largely unable to work and has no future employment prospects. Today, virtually all of her income is residual income from acting work performed prior to this marriage.”

“The majority of her residual income is from a television show called Charmed. However, Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platforms after June 30, 2024. As a result, Shannen’s future residual income will dramatically decrease,” she explained.

No decision was made on spousal support before she passed.