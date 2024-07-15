Shannen Doherty Dating History Husbands Boyfriends Exes

Shannen Doherty’s Dating History: Late ‘90210’ Alum’s Husbands, Boyfriends, Exes
Shannen Doherty was unlucky in love when it came to boyfriends, fiancés and husbands. She was married three times and was engaged to three other men during her life.
“I love the idea of marriage,” Shannen said during her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast in April 2024. “I believe in that, but after my last brutal marriage, what it taught me is that a piece of paper doesn’t really mean anything.”
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s bitter divorce from Kurt Iswarienko ended in a settlement on July 12, one day before she died following a lengthy battle with cancer on July 13, 2024. Shannen’s marriage and dating history show the star’s search for true love.
