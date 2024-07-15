Shannen Doherty Dating History Husbands Boyfriends Exes

Kurt Iswarienko

After her disastrous two previous marriages, Shannen and photographer Kurt took their time, dating for two years before marrying in 2011. They were solid when the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Kurt was still by Shannen’s side in 2020, when after going into remission, her cancer returned and had advanced to stage four.

In a June 2020 birthday tribute to her then-husband, the Another Day star wrote, “So many roads we have been down. Each one unique filled with challenges that easily could of been road blocks. Yet, your tenacity, strength and support helped us navigate the roads together. Always together,” in an Instagram post.

She continued, “You are the steady beat behind my back. The humor that keeps me smiling. The creativeness that inspires. The intelligence that sparks my brain. You are exceptional Kurt. For all that you are. All you have accomplished. The ALL of just being you. I love you. Happy birthday. I’ll always be The Edge to your Bono.”

Shannen filed for divorce in April 2023 after claiming Kurt cheated on her. During a December 2023 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, she recalled, “I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years.”

“At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years. By someone that I loved with all my heart,” Shannen added. The pair reached a divorce settlement one day before her July 13, 2024, death.